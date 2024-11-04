Bonfire Night mistakes that could see you fined £20,000

Experts at Green Olive Firewood are warning Brits about the common fines they may face on Bonfire Night, including a significant £20,000 penalty.

Around 20 million people in the UK participate in lighting bonfires and setting off fireworks for the festivities, with Google searches for “bonfire night” and “fireworks” already skyrocketing by 5,000% this week alone.

With that said, breaking certain Bonfire-related rules can incur a 6-month prison sentence, so firewood expert Dan McCarthy of Green Olive Firewood has shared the hefty penalties that Brits must avoid this Tuesday.

Nuisances caused by dark smoke - £20,000 fine: “The Clean Air Act prohibits anyone from producing dark smoke, which is a result of burning materials like plastic or rubber. The smoke can release harmful toxins into the pair, psoign a health and environmental risk as well as obscuring your vision. As such, offenders risk a hefty fine of up to £5,000 on domestic properties or £20,000 on commercial properties.”

Too much noise on Bonfire Night - £5,000 fine "Bonfire Night noise levels are regulated by the Noise Act 1996 and Environmental Protection Act 1990. It might seem surprising, but excessively loud fireworks or music can result in noise complaints, leading to fines of up to £5,000 if deemed a nuisance."

Setting fireworks off after midnight - £5,000 fine: "There is a curfew on fireworks under the Fireworks Regulations 2004, banning them from being used between 11pm and 7am. Bonfire Night is the only exception, allowing fireworks to be used until midnight. But setting off fireworks past midnight means you risk fines of up to £5,000 or even six months in prison. You can also get an on-the-spot £90 fine."

Setting fireworks off in public spaces - £5,000 fine: "Setting off fireworks in public spaces like parks or streets is strictly prohibited by the Fireworks Regulations 2004. Violating this rule can cost you a £5,000 penalty, a six-month prison term, or both. This law is enforced to keep public areas safe and reduce fire risks in densely populated areas."

Possession of fireworks by minors - £90 fine: "It is illegal for anyone under 18 to carry fireworks in public under The Fireworks Act 2003. This law aims to prevent accidents and protect young people. Police can issue an on-the-spot fine of £90, and it is important to note that parents may be held responsible if their child is found with fireworks."

Throwing fireworks in public - £5,000 fine: "The Explosives Act strictly prohibits throwing or launching fireworks in public or any other actions that could harm the public by recklessly setting off fireworks. People who violate this law face fines up to £5,000 and potentially six months in prison."

Improper firework disposal - £150 fine: "Improperly disposing of fireworks or remnants from the bonfire is illegal under the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Those failing to clean up after a bonfire risk being issued a Fixed Penalty Notice ranging from £50 to £150. If these aren't paid, this can lead to higher fines or prosecution."