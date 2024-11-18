Boxing classes: Global searches skyrocket 1,212% after Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight
JeffBet also disclosed a 491% increase in searches for ‘boxing gloves’ during the event, with ‘boxing club’ searches rising by 92%.
This indicates that the fight generated a surge in interest among viewers, both in purchasing equipment and joining boxing gyms.
Jake Paul won against Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in an eight-round heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
A spokesperson for JeffBet commented on the findings, "High-profile events such as this can be the perfect motivation to start something new—whether it’s boxing, tennis, or any form of exercise. The drama of these matches can empower individuals to step outside their comfort zones and explore sports they may not have previously considered.
“However, it’s important to recognize that not every sport is for everyone. While the thrill of competition on screen may ignite a spark, the reality of what it takes to succeed in these activities might not always align with expectations. The key is exploring different options to see what excites and motivates you.”