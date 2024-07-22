Bridal expert reveals how to deal with TikTok's unexpected wedding mishaps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your wedding is one of the most special days of your life and usually the culmination of months - or even years - of planning. But even the most organised nearlyweds can still fall victim to last-minute panics or unforeseen emergencies.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to a recent spate of viral TikTok videos, it’s been proven that a whole host of wedding disasters are possible - from brides being left with irritation due to last-minute beauty procedures, or even guests showing up in the same dress as the bridesmaids.

So what do you do when your nuptials suffer an unexpected blip? And how can you bounce back and ensure it doesn’t overshadow the entire day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita Thorne, Head of Strategy for wedding directory Guides for Brides, offers her top tips for avoiding incidents and making the best of a bad situation.

Red marks left by facial waxing

Earlier this month, Sara Challenor (@saramay1995) gained sympathy from her followers on TikTok when she shared a video of her red and irritated face the day before her wedding - after leaving her eyebrow and upper lip wax until the last minute.

Nikita says: ‘To avoid any unwanted surprises on your wedding day, it's crucial to plan your beauty routine well in advance. Introduce new treatments or products at least six months before to assess how your skin reacts. Always patch test new items and stick to the same salon or beauty therapist for consistency. This allows ample time to address any issues and reduces the risk of mishaps on your wedding day.’

Guests accidentally wears the same dress as the bridesmaids

Influencer Taylor Fogarty (@taylorfogartyy) shared with her TikTok followers that she had been left red-faced after turning up to a wedding in the same dress as the bridesmaids. Taylor had splurged $100 on the stunning blue maxi dress for a spring wedding in Jersey, not realising the bridesmaids were wearing the exact same thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita says: ‘Most guests are conscious of avoiding matching the bridal party and will reach out if they're unsure about their outfit. However, if you're concerned about colour clashes in photos or simply want to avoid being inundated with questions, you can subtly guide guests towards suitable colours. A brief note on your wedding website or details card suggesting colours to avoid is sufficient. This approach offers gentle direction without causing unnecessary stress.’

Guest interrupts bride walking down the aisle

Walking down the aisle at your wedding is a moment many brides dream about for years. But Misaki Yoshizawa (@misaki.yoshizawa) shared that the ceremony was rudely interrupted by a late guest trying to find their seat.

Nikita says: ‘This is something I was nervous about before my wedding, but in my experience, guests are more likely to be early as nobody wants to be late for a wedding ceremony! Avoiding this mishap is all about clear communication. My advice is to ensure you are clearly stating the start time on your invites. If you are worried about guests being late, you can always put a slightly earlier arrival time on the invite instead, allowing a buffer time for guests between their arrival and the ceremony - but this is not essential! If anyone is late, it's often because of reasons out of their control, so in my opinion it's better to be relaxed and set a positive atmosphere than ban them from the ceremony completely. Brief your wedding coordinator with what you would like the plan to be if guests arrive during the ceremony, but as a rule of thumb, they will wait for the right moment to allow late comers to sneak in at the back. If this does happen, it's unlikely you'll notice at all.’

The groom's speech is inappropriate

As a bride, you probably hope your groom’s speech will be a celebration of your relationship and a tribute to your love story. But one groom’s speech went viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons recently when he decided to make a very crass joke about their sex life and refused to say anything sentimental. Captured by wedding videographer Jonathan Pajek and shared by @lensculture, the video has since been viewed over 18 million times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita says: ‘This video just goes to show that open communication is key when it comes to wedding speeches or personal vows. It feels like this groom was unprepared and panicked! While it's lovely to surprise your partner with heartfelt words or a funny anecdote, a brief chat about the length of your speech or vows, as well as about any sensitive topics or potential sore spots, can prevent awkwardness and upset. It's always best to avoid overly personal or inappropriate jokes, and above all, consider your partner's feelings when you are writing them. Ultimately, trust and respect for each other should guide what you say.’

The first dance goes horribly wrong

A lot of things can go wrong during a couple’s first dance. But for bride Amanda Scheller (@amandascheller), it wasn’t a wrong move or an accidental trip that left guests stunned. Sharing clips from her big day on TikTok, she explained that after too much alcohol, her groom lifted her in the air and her skirt blew up - flashing her bottom to the entire room.

Nikita says: ‘My husband and I are not dancers, but we did a little practice of our first dance in the weeks before our wedding to make sure we had a couple of moves up our sleeves - but we weren't worried about getting it perfect. If you want to have a first dance that wows, then you need to start preparing well in advance and be regularly practising in the months before your wedding. Consider hiring a dance instructor to give you a few lessons and a simple choreographed routine that you can practise both together and alone. When you've rehearsed it enough, on the big day it will be second nature - so you can relax and enjoy the moment.’