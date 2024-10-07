Bridger siblings light up Warden Park

Bolney captain Michael Bridger and his sister Kate started the new table tennis season in style by remaining unbeaten in their opening matches in the Haywards Heath Table Tennis League.

Bridger celebrated his tenth anniversary working as an electrical engineer by clinching a maximum, beating Graham Beaney, Marian Ivan and Lynne Trussell. Then he teamed up with Andrew Sharland to take the doubles in an 8-2 battering of Horsham Spinners.. Andrew won two as did Ben Worley. For Spinners, Graham Beaney beat both Andrew and Ben to gain his team's two points. Crawley Knights also had an 8-2 victory, over Lindfield Leopards. Fawzi Yousif and Jozef Krakovsky both gained maximum with Peter Cracknell winning two. Peter had an excellent four-set win against Ed Harvey. Jeff Triggs beat Peter in four to take the only singles win for Leopards and also scored their other point with a good doubles win with Steve Ive. In the Championship Division Lindfield Thunderbolts began with a bang by defeating Bolnore Blades 10-0. Andy Steel, David Metcalfe and Sam Stoner roared to three matches each. Andy and Sam then won the doubles. Steve Lee picked up a bat after several years out of the game to play for Bolnore and pushed Sam all the way and only just lost out 11-13 in the fifth. Gavin Pitts also did well on his first league match for years, taking David to five sets and Sam to four. It was great to see Steve and Gavin back playing in the league. Bolney Rovers won their first match of the season when beating Ouse Valley Vikings 6-4. Michael Bridger's sister Kate Bridger of Rovers won three but was taken to five sets by both Sam Browning and Ralph Bessant. Ralph was unlucky to not get a win as he also lost in five to Frankie Abbotts. John Bridger won two games and Frankie one to make up the six points which won the match. Ralph and Sam won the doubles for Vikings. Lindfield Smash lost their first match 2-8 against Burgess Hill X-Men. Burgess Hill's Bob Hoare was Player of the Match courtesy of his three wins over Sophie Mackintosh, Trevor Waller and Darren Botting. Trevor had two good wins against Colin and Steve. Bob was well supported by Colin Cooper and Steve Johnson who both took a pair each. Bob and Steve won the doubles to complete the scoring.