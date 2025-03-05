Explore the UK’s most unusual hobbies - including full-contact roller derby and the world of curling.

In this brand new Shots! TV series, we dive into the fascinating world of British hobbies. From ancient traditions to modern passions, get ready to explore what makes Britain’s hobbies truly unique. In the first episode, we travel to Lancashire to try our hand at curling and get rough and ready in roller derby. Watch The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 1 to learn more about the country's most unique pastimes.

Curling is a sport where players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area. Players can sweep the ice in front of the stone to help it move faster and reach its target. There are typically two teams of two or four in each game and the team who gets its stones closest to the centre of the target wins.

In the episode, we speak to experts and instructors to hear why they’re so passionate about the sport. Guy Topping, Managing Director at The Flower Bowl entertainment centre, said: “Sweeping is really good exercise (..)If you look at the top curlers in the world, they’re extremely fit athletes”.

Roller derby is a fast-paced, full-contact sport played on roller skates. They’re are two teams in a game and special roles are given to different players. Those given the role of the ‘jammers’ aim to dodge the ‘blockers’ and race around the track to score as many points as possible for their team. The team with the most points at the end wins.

In the episode, we speak to the Preston Roller Derby team to learn more about the sport. Julie Carson, President at Preston Roller Derby said: “It’s like rugby on skates, only we don’t lift people up and throw them.”

