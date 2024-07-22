Brits avoid these four colours in their home, but could they be key to dopamine decor?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thanks to 68.5m posts on TikTok1, dopamine decor is taking home interiors by storm with online searches rising by 333% in the past month alone2.

Dopamine decor is all about lifting your mood through your unique interior style. And in interesting new research from premium window and door designer The Residence Collection, the four colours Brits would avoid when decorating their home have been revealed3.

With the survey also unveiling that one in five (20%) Brits feel indifferent or negatively about their home, The Residence Collection has revealed how these lesser-used colours may actually be the key to boosting Brits’ mood at home.

Black

Almost half (48%) of those surveyed are avoiding black as it can have connotations of a dark or solemn mood, but when spun on its head, the colour can be a symbol of masculinity and maturity4.

Black has great depth and elegance, so when used opposite a window with a neutral colour included, it can be the perfect pair for natural light. This makes it an excellent colour to use in a home office as a source of attention and focus.

Orange

Brits are also staying away from sunny colours in their homes with almost one in four (38%) not considering orange when updating their decor. According to Escapology Home,5 oranges are known to make people have a more positive energy, so it’s perfect for living spaces and areas used for gatherings with friends and family.

Remember, orange interiors don’t have to be eye-wateringly bright; they can be calm and subtle too. Terracotta is a fantastic example of how orange can be used correctly to create a natural spa-like environment, while cream with a dash of orange can bring life to your neutral palette. Plus, when used adjacent to a window, bouncing light from an orange wall can make for the ideal ‘golden hour’ location.

Purple

More than a third (36%) of those surveyed avoid purple in their homes, but with that decor decision, Brits could be missing out on creating a relaxing and luxurious space. 6.

When it comes to bringing elements of nature into the home, green, white, yellow and brown often come to mind, while purple is often forgotten about. However, shades of purple can be a great colour option to bring the outside in. Think of the colours lavender, geraniums and wisteria to help create a relaxing environment in your home.

Red

Red holds connotations of danger, warning and anger, making it no surprise that 36% of Brits avoid this colour when decorating their homes. But, when thought of more positively, red is often a symbol of love, passion and desire.

Similar to orange, red can work wonders for social settings as it promotes conversation7. Make use of red as a feature wall in living and dining areas and include reflective surfaces like mirrors and metallic accessories to encourage light to bounce through the window and around the room.

Commenting on the research, Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager of The Residence Collection, said: “It has been really interesting to see a connection between Brits happiness at home and the colours they are choosing to use in their decor choices.

“With one in five people surveyed (20%) feeling indifferent or negatively about their home, it’s so important for Brits to consider how their colour choices could be affecting their mood.

“Many of the colours being avoided could really support people in different areas of their home from concentration and social interactions to connections with nature and creativity. With the correct placement in line with your window locations too, these colour changes could make a huge difference in natural light consumption and improved mood.”

To find out more on this research, please visit: https://www.residencecollection.co.uk/news/boosting-your-mood-with-new-windows-and-doors/