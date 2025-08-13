Brits' top telly bugbears are people asking loads of questions about the show, switching between channels – and accidentally giving away spoilers.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 24 per cent who watch with others get cheesed off when their sofa-mates eat snacks too loudly.

While 21 per cent find it frustrating when other people keep the volume too low.

However, a quarter confessed to being a nightmare to watch TV with, because they’re always asking questions themselves.

For 40 per cent of them, they’re just trying to understand a plot point better – but 31 per cent said they simply weren’t paying enough attention.

Despite this, 33 per cent say a night in front of the box with friends is just as enjoyable as doing an activity with a friend.

It comes as M&M’S celebrates the launch of its latest platform, It’s More Fun Together, turning TV quirks into something worth celebrating, with a Couch Confessions pop-up in London, hosted by TV-lover celebs Sam Thompson and Scarlett Moffatt.

Reality TV Star, Scarlett Moffatt, said: “TV nights at home are my love language, chaotic, full of theme-tune sing-alongs and subtitle debates.

"But hunkering down on the couch with Scott and Jude is what makes it so special.

"I love the little quirks that turn ordinary nights into unforgettable family moments, because watching together is always more fun, even if Jude is the remote-control-king nowadays.”

Sam Thompson and Scarlett Moffatt unveil the weird and wonderful TV rituals of the nation | Will Ireland/PinPep

The research also revealed what TV viewers would like to make watching telly collectively better – with 20 per cent opting for snack bowls that perfectly divide portions between people.

And 19 per cent would like a family-sized footstool, so everyone could put their feet up, and 15 per cent long for a device that sets the TV at the ‘perfect’ volume.

Guests of the pop-up were lucky enough to get their hands on some of these solves, alongside scavenger hunts for TV snacks and content moments galore.

The study also found 26 per cent of people who watch with others admitted they frequently try and guess at plot twists before they happen.

While the same amount wind up other viewers by stopping to rewind a show, to catch some missed dialogue.

Brits also found an appetite for celebrity company in front of the box, with David Attenborough, Ant and Dec and Olivia Colman ranking top three of Britain’s most sought-after telly companions.

And 22 per cent think nothing of stopping a show at a vital moment – to go to the loo or make a cup of tea.

While nearly a fifth (19 per cent) of dozy watchers who took part in the study by OnePoll.com, are also liable to nod off mid-episode.

Inspired by the modern British living room, the immersive experience was split into two sides for guests to explore, and paid homage to the nation’s favourite ways to watch television together.

TV Personality & Radio Host, Sam Thompson, added: “I’m all about turning TV nights into a proper event with bean bags, onesies, volume up and a stash of snacks.

"It’s my favourite time to just hang out with mates, even if it takes us an hour to agree on what to watch and someone always falls asleep halfway through."

Will Ireland/PinPep

Top telly habits Brits admit to:

Trying to guess the plot twists before they happen Rewinding to catch missed dialogue Using a phone, TV, and another device at the same time Pausing the show at vital moments to go to the toilet or make a cup of tea Google actors while watching the show Crying during emotional moments Falling asleep mid-show Covering eyes during scary scenes Talking to the TV as if the characters can hear you Get distracted by notifications on my phone Ask someone else to update me on what’s happened when I haven’t been paying attention Cheering for favourite characters Sing along to the theme tune Mimicking the accents of the characters Turning the volume up or down when someone else wants it at a different setting Search the show when watching and accidentally see spoilers Eating snacks that were supposed to be for another occasion Talking over the show about something else when someone’s trying to concentrate on it Commentate throughout the show Stealing snacks from someone else when they leave the room