Brits shun horrorcore: M&M’S new super fan doorstep display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A third of Brits think Halloween gore has gone too far, as they call for a ‘happy’ Halloween this year. With friendly pumpkins, smiley spiders and demure Halloween décor taking over the nation’s feeds, cutesy is in over creepy this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&M’S reveals a third (33%) of the UK plan to transform their homes with cheerful and family-friendly decorations, with only 17% opting for creepy and gruesome themed props.

In fact, a quarter (26%) go as far to say they would be more likely to participate in Halloween if it was less scary and the same amount (26%) would be more likely to visit a home that was decorated with family-friendly decorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To encourage the shift from fearful to friendly, M&M’S transformed the doorstep of one dedicated superfan, decking it out with cute decorations and a Ring Video Doorbell for the ultimate trick-or-treating experience.

Brits call for 'Happy' Halloween

This October M&M’S poll of 2000 people reveals that trick-or-treating leaves the nation divided. Two-thirds (61%) of Brits say they’d like to see more people decorating their homes with Halloween decor, with playful pumpkins (51%), cosy candles (34%) and string lights (32%) topping the lists of preferred props, yet a fifth (22%) of Brits admit they feel apprehensive about answering the door to trick-or-treaters.

To give the nation a helping hand with greeting trick-or-treaters this October, Ring Video Doorbell customers can enjoy a fun twist on trick-or-treating with playful Quick Replies voiced by Red, M&M’s spokescandy and iconic prankster. With trick-or-treaters set to descend on the nation’s doorsteps next week, M&M’S research revealed that nearly half (48%) of Brits would use a smart video doorbell to greet visitors on Halloween.

“Halloween should be for everyone, not just those who love the gruesome and gore”, said Sophia Padt, Mars Wrigley’s Head of Halloween Fun. “We’re thrilled to partner with Ring to bring back the playful spirit of Halloween. By adding that fun M&M’S touch to Ring Video Doorbells, we hope to encourage more people to participate and create some entertaining memories along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the run up to Halloween, Red’s Quick Replies on Ring Video Doorbells will entertain visitors at doorways around the UK. Customers can welcome visitors with hilarious on-camera challenges and share their Halloween memories on social.

Read here to find out more about M&M’S Quick Replies for Ring Video Doorbells: https://en-uk.ring.com/blogs/alwayshome/mms-halloween-quick-replies.