Brixton Brewery drops the ‘Canicure’: a slip-on nail accessory that protects freshly manicured nails when it’s time to crack open a cold one

The Brixton Brewery 'Canicure' (left) in action

Bringing together two of Brixton’s great loves: cool nails and a cold beer, the Canicure has been developed in collaboration with nail visionary, Brixton Klaws - artist to the likes of PinkPantheress, FKA Twigs and Jazzelle Zanaughtti The innovation lets users wave goodbye to chipped polish, broken acrylics or damaged tips Enter the Brixton Brewery competition for a chance to get your hands on a Canicure

Fans of flawless nails can say farewell to can-opening mishaps, courtesy of Brixton Brewery’s latest creation, the Canicure: a fashion-meets-function flex for anyone who's ever risked a fresh set for the sweet snap of a ring-pull.

Each wearable sculpture has been handcrafted in collaboration with Megan Thomas – aka Brixton Klaws – sculpting sensation of the UK nail artistry scene. A Brixton native, Megan has collaborated with London Fashion Week talents, luxury brands like Selfridges, high-profile artists including FKA Twigs, Pinkpantheress, and Bambie Thug, as well as RuPaul's drag race winners Violet Chachki and Shea Couleé.

Created in time for peak nail season, the Canicure will have a limited edition drop with a chance to win one of 50 by entering your details on the Brixton Brewery website.

Whether enjoying a sunny park session, pub garden, or festival fields, you can now enjoy the satisfying "tschhkt" of cracking open a cold one without the risk of chipped polish or broken acrylics and look cool while you do it. High five!

The design

Megan’s literal handiwork draws inspiration from the energy of South London’s legendary nail bar scene and Brixton Brewery’s own lightning motif for The Canicure’s design; a 3D printed bolt finished by hand. With a translucent finish, the Canicure can go with every style set to be trending this summer.

The Canicure’s sculptural bolt sits on a sleek, adjustable steel band that’s tough enough to crack cans and slick enough to make it your new favourite accessory. Built with all fingers in mind (because nail protection is for everyone), it fits snug on any hand, no matter the size.

Each slip-on accessory took two hours to create and has been crafted with the same precision of South London’s sharpest nail techs.

How it works

Either end of the bolt can be slipped under the ring-pull and used to leverage, making cans easier to open while keeping tips pristine. It’s the perfect solution for drinkers who want to elevate their summer sipping game.

A Taste of Brixton

Megan Thomas of Brixton Klaws said “There’s an undeniable energy in Brixton; bold, dynamic, and full of character. I wanted to capture that electricity in every element, from the Brixton Brewery lightning bolt Canicure ring design to the overall aesthetic of the nail art.

The iconic architecture and spirit of the area really inspired the balance of its form and function. Sustainability was also key for me, so I worked with local London-based artists to ensure everything, from printing to fulfillment, was as responsible and thoughtful as possible.”

“Brixton has always been a melting pot of culture and creativity,” said Dave Hort, Head of Marketing from Brixton Brewery. “The Canicure is a playful yet practical innovation that brings together two South London icons: standout nails and great beer. It’s our way of celebrating the local electricity and proving that anyone can enjoy both without compromise.”

For a chance to win the limited-edition Canicure visit www.brixtonbrewery.com/pages/campaigns from 1st July 2025. Winners will be selected at random in August.