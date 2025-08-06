Broken Britain: shameless thugs use angle grinder to take moped in broad daylight

Shameless thugs used an ANGLE GRINDER to calmly take a moped in an IKEA car park in broad daylight as 'security guards did nothing' - 'proving Britain is going downhill'.

Touseeq Haider was walking into the homeware giant's store in Croydon, South London, on July 21 when four blokes in motorcycle helmets caught his attention.

The 26-year-old's video shows them using an angle grinder to break a white moped's lock despite being just a few feet from the building's entrance area at 5.45pm.

He pans the camera towards 'watching' blokes standing at the store's entrance then says 'they are trying to steal, man. Nobody is stopping them'.

The thugs cut the moped free and begin pushing it away as men, believed to be security staff, walk over like they 'aren't bothered'. Touseeq says he was disappointed nobody tried to stop the men and warned it will give them confidence to steal more.

The accountant insists the thieves brazenly pulling off their crime in broad daylight and in front of security staff shows how Britain is 'going downhill'. He posted the video to TikTok where it's been seen more than 270,000 times.

IKEA said they are treating the incident with the 'utmost seriousness' and they're working closely with police, who have since confirmed the moped has been returned to its owner.

Touseeq, from Sutton, Surrey, said: "It makes me annoyed that stealing in broad daylight is becoming acceptable without anyone stopping it. "I feel the country is going downhill.

"The bike was right near the IKEA entrance where all the customers were and as I walked to the entrance I shouted to security and started recording. "There were three locks so it took three to five minutes but they were well equipped.

"Security were just standing there. I know they can't touch them but at least they could shout at them. "They were just looking and then when they came over they had already gone. They weren't bothered. "Customers are your priority so you have to protect your customers' vehicles as well.

"I'm really disappointed with the situation because these boys will get confidence and on another day they will come for a car." Touseeq posted the video on July 24 and since then it's already racked up 750 comments.

The post reads: "A group of young boys stealing a bike in front me at IKEA Croydon. "Security is just looking at them and nobody is stopping them. This incident happened yesterday when I went shopping.

"Luckily nobody was hurt but just look at how confident they are. They bring a proper plan and tools - it means they're professionals. "My question is what is security doing there? Where's the police and what work did they do to stop this crime?"

One user commented: "In the UK security is a joke." Touseeq replied: "Joke of the century. No more protection in the UK." A second asked: "Why did the security start running towards them once they started driving off?"

A third added: "This is the issue in the UK. Crime is rife. The justice system is broken." A fourth said: "This country is a joke. It used to be in the middle of the night but nowadays nobody is scared of the police or of being seen. The law and police are a joke in this country."

However, one said: "This is Croydon. Why would anyone risk their life for someone else's bike? These kids are probably carrying knives." Another agreed and said: "What do you expect the security guard to do? Lose his life?"

Touseeq responded: "How can they lose their life? They're not attacking them. At least, they can stop them."

An IKEA spokesperson said: "We're aware of the incident at our Croydon store car park and are treating it with utmost seriousness. Customer safety is a priority at IKEA and our team is working closely with local police as part of an ongoing investigation."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 17.46hrs on Monday 21 July to reports of four men stealing a motorbike from the carpark of a retail park in Purley Way, Croydon.

"Officers then responded to further sightings of the bike on Kingsley Road, where it was recovered and returned to its owner.

"If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Met via 101 quoting 6223/21JUL. Enquires continue."