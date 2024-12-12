Brussels Sprout Capital: Luton!

“Love them or loathe them, sprouts are undeniably a Christmas icon.”

Luton has been declared the Brussels sprout capital of England!

New search engine research by experts at Together Travel has revealed a whopping 21.3% rise in searches for Brussels sprouts over the past year, outranking everywhere else in the country.

The area was not the only place seeing a surge in sprout searches, with Lichfield seeing a 16.6% rise, and Wakefield a 15.9% boost.

Milton Keynes and Plymouth rounded out the top 5 with 15.8% and 14.1% sprout spikes respectively.

As a country, England has seen a 14.9% sprout search swell, with Scotland (11.9%), Wales (3.1%), and Northern Ireland (0.7%) following suit.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel which conducted the research, said: “Who knew the humble Brussels sprout could spark such a frenzy?

“Sprouts are the Marmite of the festive season – you either love them or endure them. But one thing’s certain, they’ve been a Christmas staple for centuries.

“So, why the sprout obsession? Maybe it’s their ability to divide families like no other vegetable? Or perhaps it’s their adaptability – boiled, fried, or even shredded? They’ve come a long way from their soggy ‘90s reputation.

“Love them or loathe them, sprouts are undeniably a Christmas icon.”