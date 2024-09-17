Burnham, Twickenham and Harrogate among UK's top 10 divorce hotspots
In light of this, the law firm Whitehead Monckton has conducted research to reveal the divorce hotspots in the UK.
The last few years have been challenging for many of us, particularly the pressures of the economy and the ongoing cost of living crisis. Rising expenses, coupled with increasingly busy work schedules, have reshaped how we live and manage our time.
These strains can take a toll on marriages, making it harder to find quality time for each other amidst financial stress and demands of everyday life.
Key Findings:
-
Burnham is the number one place in the UK where people have searched for divorce over the past three months.
-
The term ‘Divorce solicitors near me’ is up by 128% compared to this time last year.
-
Searches for ‘Affordable divorce lawyers near me’ and ‘local divorce lawyers’ are up 56% and 100%, respectively in the last three months.
Burnham is the number one place in the UK where people have searched Google the most for more information on divorce, followed by Twickenham, Sutton, Ilford and Cookham.
The UK’s Divorce Hotspots
Our research shows that the UK divorce hotspots are:
-
Burnham - 100
-
Twickenham - 95
-
Sutton - 92
-
Ilford - 92
-
Cookham - 88
-
Barking - 87
-
Croydon - 86
-
Hayes - 84
-
Harrogate - 82
-
Wembley - 81
Dawn Harrison, Family Specialist at Whitehead Monckton has delved into the average monthly searches for the top 10 divorce-related queries below:
Top 10 most searched for divorce queries
-
How much is a divorce UK - 2.2k average monthly searches
Following the introduction of a no fault divorce system in England and Wales on. April 2022, the cost of the divorce for those parties choosing to apply online without legal representation is the issue fee of £593 paid to the court. For those on very low income they may also be able to get part, or all of that fee reduced.
It is however still prudent to seek advice from a solicitor before applying for divorce due to the many connected aspects such as, making suitable arrangements for children, and financial provision. Northern Ireland and Scotland are separate jurisdictions within the UK so care should be taken to seek advice from qualified lawyers in the relevant jurisdiction. Many solicitors will offer an initial consultation for a modest fee.
-
How to get a divorce - 2k average monthly searches
To be able to be divorced in England and Wales, one or both parties to the marriage need to meet the criteria of being habitually resident in the last twelve months.
The government’s step by step guide to getting a divorce directs the applicant (with the option that this can be one or both parties) to supply their full names and addresses in an online application or if post is preferred, by completion of a divorce application form D8. An application is accompanied by an original or certified copy of a marriage certificate. The step by step guide to getting a divorce online can be found at https://www.gov.uk/divorce/file-for-divorce.
-
How long does a divorce take - 1.9k average monthly searches
Once a divorce application has been issued by a court, there is a 20 week waiting period to give the parties time for consideration and reflection before one or both of the parties applies for a conditional order of divorce. It can take a few weeks for an application for conditional order to be granted and subsequently, no final order of divorce can be sought until a minimum of 6 weeks and a day has passed from the conditional order date. This means that for most applicants a divorce will take around 8-9 months. Where there are financial claims to be settled or dismissed, it may be appropriate for the application for final order to be delayed until there is a separate financial order concluding future claims.
-
How long can a spouse drag out a divorce UK - 1.7k average monthly searches A spouse may seek to deny or slow the progress of a divorce by challenging jurisdiction or by seeking to evade service as a respondent to a divorce application is directed by the court to provide an acknowledgement of service of the divorce. There are steps that can be taken to prove service for which specialist legal advice may be required. An applicant can choose to postpone applying for a final order of divorce until a final financial order is made. A respondent can, three months after the six week period has elapsed, seek advice to consider applying on notice for a court to decide if it will grant a final order.
-
What is a wife entitled to in a divorce settlement uk - 1.1k average monthly searches
Determination of an application for financial settlement in divorce requires a full understanding of the relevant financial resources of both parties to the marriage. A court has a broad discretion to provide for either party to the marriage with first consideration being given to the welfare while a minor of any child of the family who has not attained the age of 18. Income, earning capacity, property and all other financial resources which the parties have or are likely to have in the foreseeable future can be pertinent as can the financial needs, obligations and responsibilities of those parties to the marriage. Standard of living enjoyed before the breakdown of the marriage, age of the parties and duration of the marriage, physical or mental disability in either of the parties to the marriage might also be factors to consider. Contributions, conduct and the loss of a chance of acquiring a benefit might in some cases be seen as relevant but the general approach is to identify from the resources how needs can be met through sharing available resources. If one party has made little or no financial contribution, their non-financial contribution will be relevant for a court determining what would be fair. A common starting point is the yardstick of equality.
-
How do I find my divorce records? - 1.1k average monthly searches
The Gov.uk website has a section that covers how a party can request a copy of the previous decree absolute or final order of divorce. This works best if the applicant knows their court case number. The request form to be used is a D440 which can be sent by post or by email. If the case is from before the online system began, contact should be made with the Court who dealt with the divorce. A Court Finder search for email addresses for different Family Courts is: https://www.gov.uk/find-court-tribunal. For an online divorce, the request in writing should go to HMCTS Divorce and Dissolution Service, PO Box 13226, Harlow, CM20 9UG, (telephone number 0300 303 0642), or emailing [email protected]. The contact link below may also be useful: https://contact-us-about-a-divorce application.form.service.justice.gov.uk/ In Scotland the national records of Scotland hold Scottish divorce records
-
Who gets the house in a divorce with children? - 1k average monthly searches
Where parties cannot agree on what should happen to the family home, the court may be asked to decide if it should be sold or retained by one or both parties. The court will look to see how each party to the marriage can be housed in circumstances where each of them seeks to live/spend time with children. If a court decides there are not enough resources to house both parents with the children, they may consider how the family home may be retained for one of the parents and the children or it may find that the family home will need to be sold and the proceeds divided as they determine will best meet needs. The welfare of the minor children in such cases is the courts’ paramount consideration.
-
What are the grounds for divorce UK - 1k average monthly searches There is only one ground for divorce in the no fault system of divorce in England and Wales. That ground is an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage. A party to a marriage does not need the consent of the other party to apply to the court for a divorce based on their belief that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.
Dawn Harrison, Family Specialist at Whitehead Monckton, said: “When the ups and downs of life become more challenging, especially when money does not stretch as far as it used to, this can add a strain to family relationships.
“With talk of tough decisions ahead from the government, we might continue to see an increase in numbers affected by relationship breakdown.
“We regularly see increased interest in divorce enquiries after the Summer holidays.
“This might be because family time together highlights problems or perhaps the Summer holidays are thought to offer a last chance to revive a struggling relationship."
Dawn adds: “As specialist family solicitors, we explain to our clients that divorce is only one aspect of the work that needs to be done when a relationship breaks down.
“If clients elect to deal with their own divorce, they will still need legal advice to avoid common pitfalls, including looking at their financial vulnerabilities to ensure the needs of both children and parents are met and that they are protected for the future.”
