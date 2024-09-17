Burnham, Twickenham and Harrogate among UK's top 10 divorce hotspots

What is a wife entitled to in a divorce settlement uk - 1.1k average monthly searches

Determination of an application for financial settlement in divorce requires a full understanding of the relevant financial resources of both parties to the marriage. A court has a broad discretion to provide for either party to the marriage with first consideration being given to the welfare while a minor of any child of the family who has not attained the age of 18. Income, earning capacity, property and all other financial resources which the parties have or are likely to have in the foreseeable future can be pertinent as can the financial needs, obligations and responsibilities of those parties to the marriage. Standard of living enjoyed before the breakdown of the marriage, age of the parties and duration of the marriage, physical or mental disability in either of the parties to the marriage might also be factors to consider. Contributions, conduct and the loss of a chance of acquiring a benefit might in some cases be seen as relevant but the general approach is to identify from the resources how needs can be met through sharing available resources. If one party has made little or no financial contribution, their non-financial contribution will be relevant for a court determining what would be fair. A common starting point is the yardstick of equality.