Buyers choose golf homes in Spain, against solid economic backdrop

Leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España has spoken out about the appeal of golf properties in Spain, at the same time as Savills has flagged up the economic potential of the country’s housing market.

In its September 2024 Spotlight on Spain, Savills’ National Director, Research, Spain – Pelayo Barroso Olazábal – reports: “The outlook for Spain is bright, with the prime and mainstream markets expected to outperform global trends in the near term. Spain’s diverse markets, long-standing global appeal, and strong fundamentals will continue to attract residents and investment.”

Spain’s economic growth has impressed many property investors of late. The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.5% in 2023, against a forecast for the year of 1.0%. Its labour market is strong and tourism is booming, with the latter now accounting for approximately 12% of GDP.

All of this adds to the fact the Spanish housing market is on a “strong footing for the future”, according to the latest Savills research. Spain’s world-class culture, historic architecture, beautiful beaches, vibrant cities and relaxed pace of life also play into the country’s appeal – as do its outstanding golf courses. Spain’s fairways attract keen interest from around the world, as do its stylish golf properties, according to Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey España: “Owning a golf property in Spain delivers a wide range of benefits, from stunning views and serene natural surroundings to being part of an active and social community. Surrounding areas have everything that’s needed for both second home owners and fulltime residents – supermarkets, shopping centres, restaurants, schools, health facilities and cultural activities.”

Emerald Greens by Taylor Wimpey España

Golf properties in southern and southeastern Spain benefit from excellent connectivity with the UK thanks to the presence of multiple international airports, which offer routes to numerous regional destinations in the UK. This benefits investors, tourists and residents alike, with Spain holding broad appeal to a wide range of property buyers, as Savills points out: “Spain’s perennial global appeal for tourism and for residency will likely continue for many years to come. The market’s strong fundamentals, robust – if undersupplied – housing markets, culture, climate, and infrastructure make the country a top destination for permanent residents and second-home buyers.”

The excellent value of Spanish property, compared to the UK and many other countries, also underpins its housing market’s robust credentials. This is another factor driving demand for golf properties at present, according to Taylor Wimpey España.

“Spain has golf properties that suit a wide range of budgets. Many of our buyers are pleasantly surprised at how much they can get for their money here, compared to the types and sizes of properties available in their home country. Features such as spacious terraces and communal swimming pools are included as standard in our golf homes, while in other countries these can command a major price premium.”

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España

Sunny Golf in Estepona, Malaga, is an excellent example of this. Homes are priced from just €310,000 plus VAT. In addition to being onsite at the beautiful Estepona Golf resort and having a generously sized communal pool, the properties are just 3 km from the beach. Every home comes with a large terrace, while ground floor homes also have private gardens and penthouses have their own solariums.

Over in Cadiz, at the renowned San Roque Club, prices are also surprisingly affordable. Apartments are priced from €405,000 plus VAT at the pretty Emerald Greens development. Like Sunny Golf, Emerald Greens is offering homes due for completion in October 2024, meaning buyers can start enjoying their new properties almost immediately. Both developments also boast an energy rating of B, meaning homeowners can look forward to lower utility bills compared to older, less energy efficient properties.

For buyers with bigger budgets, key-ready penthouses with spectacular views are available at Marbella Lake in Nueva Andalucia, just 5 km from Puerto Banús. Prices start from €950,000 plus VAT for the impressive homes, which feature terraces in excess of 150m2, as well as four communal pools, beautiful landscaped gardens and a peaceful lakeside setting.

Many buyers currently looking at property in Spain are also happy to buy off plan, to lock in a purchase price now, with a view to growing their equity while construction takes place. At Altura 160 in Benahavis, Marbella, buyers can purchase newly released off plan, two-bedroom apartments from €585,000 plus VAT. Home to 60 spacious homes with large terraces, Altura 160 is part of the “Hacienda del Señorío de Cifuentes” complex, meaning residents benefit from access to four swimming pools, extensive gardens with fountains, a bar and an exclusive concierge service.