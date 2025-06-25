By George! Former-Lion George North recreates iconic pick-up moment as he heads back to Australia ahead of the British & Irish Lions Tour

George North tries beer yoga in Brisbane as he experiences all Australia has to offer off the pitch before the Lions starts this weekend

Picking up where he left off in the 2013 British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, professional Welsh rugby player George North is back Down Under reliving one of his most iconic Lions moments. During the Wallabies and Lions second test match in 2013, the powerhouse player lifted his Aussie rival over his shoulder and ran with him down the pitch. Twelve years later George has returned to Australian shores to recreate his iconic pick-up moment in destinations across Australia, and rally fans ahead of the eagerly awaited 2025 Tour.

With the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia kicking off in Perth from 28 June, over 40,000 British and Irish fans have begun descending on Australia to cheer on the Lions against their friendly rivals, the Wallabies. Ahead of the 2025 Tour, George has been spotted picking up a few other skills, alongside Australian rugby icon Tim Horan.

Brisbane

Beginning his Aussie adventure in Queensland’s capital city Brisbane, George met up with Wallabies legend and Brisbane local Tim Horan for a scenic tour of the city by bike and kayak with Riverlife Adventure Centre. The two bantered over a beer at Felons Brewery about who will take home the trophy, and then George ended his day by raising a glass doing Warrior Two in a Beer Yoga class.

George North and Lions fans in Perth ahead of the British & Irish Lions Tour kicking off this weekend

Perth

Flying across the country to Western Australia, George was spotted hyping up Lions fans ahead of the Lions’ first fixture at Optus Stadium in Perth. His Aussie adventure continued with a Go Surf Perth surf lesson on Leighton Beach, where he donned his red and whites and picked up a Wallabies-inspired green and gold surfboard to his shoulder in a nod to the iconic moment. George ziplined his way past Optus Stadium at the Matagarup Zip+Climb experience, and toasted to an unforgettable Aussie adventure at Faber Vineyard in Perth’s Swan Valley wine region.

Commenting on his recent adventures in Australia George North said: “With the Tour bringing so many Lions fans down to Australia, it felt like the perfect time to experience the country in a different way – not as a player, but as a traveller. This trip has been incredible. And I think the 2025 Tour promises big moments, like everyone at home I’ll be backing the Lions to go all the way.

“Australia’s really got so much to offer. If you’re only sticking to the stadiums, you’re missing some of the best bits. Get out there – whether it’s soaking up the sights, sharing a beer with the locals – or better yet, a beer yoga class – there’s no shortage of adventure. To any Brits thinking about making the trip, just go for it. Australia’s epic.”

George North sees the sights in Brisbane with Brissy local and Wallaby legend Tim Horan

Andrew Boxall, Regional General Manager for Tourism Australia in the UK & Northern Europe added: “We're delighted to be celebrating the British & Irish Lions Tour Down Under this month, and what an incredible way to do so with Lions legend George North. It’s been a pleasure to show George the sights of Brisbane and Perth. We’re encouraging all Lions fans heading to Australia to enjoy all there is to do and see in Australia beyond the rugby pitch.”

The British and Irish Lions Tour is one of many major sporting tournaments coming up in Australia that invites international travellers to Come and Say G’day. Other major events taking place Down Under in the coming years include: the Ashes series this December 2025 – January 2026, the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup in ‘27 and ’29 respectively, and the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane 2032.

To see what George got up to while he was in Australia, head to his Instagram @george_north, and for more information on visiting Australia, visit australia.com.