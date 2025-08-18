Cadillac goes Back to the Future with Elevated Velocity concept

Cadillac has gone Back to the Future with its latest all-electric concept, the Elevated Velocity.

The striking high-performance crossover bears more than a passing resemblance to the DeLorean time machine from the beloved 1985 film and its sequels - thanks in no small part to its dramatic gull-wing doors.

    Unlike the DeLorean - which was a famously badly crafted flop - this concept car seems to really herald the future.

    It fuses the marque’s V-Series performance heritage with ultra-luxury craftsmanship, designed to thrill both on the road and in extreme off-road conditions.

    Cadillac Elevated Velocity's sleek lines (Cover Images)placeholder image
    Cadillac Elevated Velocity's sleek lines (Cover Images)

    Riding on 24-inch wheels, the Elevated Velocity’s sleek, futuristic profile and Vapor Blue paintwork – offset by a fiery red interior – conveys both elegance and raw power.

    It also has selectable driving modes, including e-Velocity for tarmac and Terra for rough terrain.

    Inside, the cabin is a high-tech sanctuary, swathed in deep red leathers, boucle fabrics and brushed metal accents, with advanced climate control, red light therapy and even a bespoke polo set stored in the rear.

    Futuristic technology plays a starring role in the new concept car, from Welcome Mode, which illuminates the interior and raises the gull-wing doors in cinematic fashion, to Elevate Mode, which retracts the controls and transforms the cabin into a recovery space. Finally, there’s Velocity Mode, which sharpens the driving focus with augmented-reality navigation.

    The Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept (Cover Images)placeholder image
    The Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept (Cover Images)

    With features such as Sand Vision for visibility in sandstorms and an ‘Elements Defy’ self-cleaning exterior, the Elevated Velocity pushes Cadillac’s design language forward while nodding to science-fiction nostalgia.

    The concept will be shown to the public for the first time at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, on 15 August 2025. Sadly, it is not available to buy but does show Cadillac designers’ plans for the future.

