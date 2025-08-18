Cadillac goes Back to the Future with Elevated Velocity concept

Cadillac has gone Back to the Future with its latest all-electric concept, the Elevated Velocity.

The striking high-performance crossover bears more than a passing resemblance to the DeLorean time machine from the beloved 1985 film and its sequels - thanks in no small part to its dramatic gull-wing doors.

Unlike the DeLorean - which was a famously badly crafted flop - this concept car seems to really herald the future.

It fuses the marque’s V-Series performance heritage with ultra-luxury craftsmanship, designed to thrill both on the road and in extreme off-road conditions.

Cadillac Elevated Velocity's sleek lines (Cover Images)

Riding on 24-inch wheels, the Elevated Velocity’s sleek, futuristic profile and Vapor Blue paintwork – offset by a fiery red interior – conveys both elegance and raw power.

It also has selectable driving modes, including e-Velocity for tarmac and Terra for rough terrain.

Inside, the cabin is a high-tech sanctuary, swathed in deep red leathers, boucle fabrics and brushed metal accents, with advanced climate control, red light therapy and even a bespoke polo set stored in the rear.

Futuristic technology plays a starring role in the new concept car, from Welcome Mode, which illuminates the interior and raises the gull-wing doors in cinematic fashion, to Elevate Mode, which retracts the controls and transforms the cabin into a recovery space. Finally, there’s Velocity Mode, which sharpens the driving focus with augmented-reality navigation.

The Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept (Cover Images)

With features such as Sand Vision for visibility in sandstorms and an ‘Elements Defy’ self-cleaning exterior, the Elevated Velocity pushes Cadillac’s design language forward while nodding to science-fiction nostalgia.

The concept will be shown to the public for the first time at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, on 15 August 2025. Sadly, it is not available to buy but does show Cadillac designers’ plans for the future.