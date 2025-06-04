Campbell Johnstone: The former Ospreys star who changed rugby forever

Campbell Johnstone - The Champions Speakers Agency

Campbell Johnstone’s rugby journey took a defining turn in Wales, where he played for the Ospreys and deepened his understanding of leadership, resilience and team culture. His time in Welsh rugby left a lasting impact—both on and off the field.

As one of the most inspiring Rugby speakers on the circuit, Campbell made history in 2023 as the first openly gay All Black, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion in sport. Today, he is recognised globally among leading Motivation & Inspiration speakers, sharing his story to help others embrace authenticity, overcome setbacks, and thrive under pressure.

In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers Agency, the inclusion speaker reflects on the lessons learned in Wales, the importance of respect in high-performance teams, and why true strength lies in being yourself.

Q: Having reached the pinnacle of rugby as an All Black and competed in European leagues like the Ospreys in Wales, what has your journey taught you about setting goals and maintaining determination over time?

Campbell Johnstone: I guess one of the main things that, through my rugby career, I've learned—and one of the biggest lessons that I ever was taught—was the idea of remembering to refocus and reset your goals.

I think when I was selected into the All Blacks—I go into this in depth, and a little bit more in depth in my talks and that—but when I was selected for the All Blacks, I'd achieved this one main goal. That was my full focus for my whole life—this desire just to be an All Black. I forgot that once I had accomplished that goal, I forgot to move the finish line. I forgot to reset, refocus, recharge, and go again.

In that sense, I forgot to say to myself, "Okay, I now want to be a great All Black," or, "Now I want to be a long-term All Black." I think that's one of the biggest learning curves I ever, ever was taught—that your goals are a living document. You've got to keep reassessing, and you've got to keep refocusing, and you've got to keep moving that goal line or that finish post further away so you can keep going forward, keep improving yourself, and be better.

Q: In your experience across international and club-level rugby, how does team cohesion impact performance—and what key lessons can business leaders draw from this?

Campbell Johnstone: In a sports team, you need everybody. To use a phrase, you need everybody on the bus. You can't have somebody off the bus, and if there is somebody off the bus, you've got to try and get them back on the bus and on the same page as everybody else, because that one person can really derail the whole team.

For example, a person might not be as focused or willing to work on their skills in the sports sense because they see themselves as number two, or they don't see themselves playing that weekend. But if we have injuries or anything like that, then that person actually becomes the first cab off the rank and is quickly moved into the starting line-up. If they're not prepared and haven't been preparing themselves, then they're going to let the whole team down.

So it's a full focus on everybody in the team to actually look around and see who's struggling. People do drop off—they do drop off from their trainings, they do drop off on motivation. I think it's a team environment that manages to really pick that person up, or identifies the person who may have fallen off the bus, and gets around them, helps them and supports them in whatever way it is to get them back on the bus.

I guess businesses can start using that sense and looking around and seeing how their employees are going. Some days people have bad days, and you need to get around them and just show a little bit of support, I guess.

Q: As the first openly gay All Black and a former player in Wales, why do you believe it’s vital for young LGBTQ+ men to have visible role models in elite sport?

Campbell Johnstone: Well, I think it's important on the same level that it's important for any athlete or any person to have role models. The main reason, I believe, is that sport keeps us both healthy and it's good for our mental health as well. It keeps us active and keeps us moving.

And then, on a real point, it makes us see that anyone can achieve their goals if they set out and apply themselves. It makes the younger generation more motivated to achieve their goals no matter what walk of life or where they come from. They see these athletes or people succeeding and being successful in their chosen sports or chosen fields, and it makes the younger generation motivated and want to achieve their goals.

And, as people, we just keep moving forward, which is really special. I mean, I had many role models when I was a kid, and that's what really kept me driving forward.

Q: What are the most effective ways organisations can build a culture where individuals feel psychologically safe and empowered to be their authentic selves?

Campbell Johnstone: Businesses can create a culture of respect, and I think that's the key element—respect. Respect comes in many different forms. If I can relate it back to a sporting concept, we always hold, as a value in sport, the idea of respect—where you respect your opposition, you respect your teammate, you respect the umpire or the referee, and you generally respect the club.

I think if we bring all the other little communities, like the rainbow community, all sorts of communities, under that same umbrella of respect, it will drive it and make a very safe environment for everyone to be their true self. Because they see that everybody in the organisation is giving respect to whoever or whatever that person chooses or how they want to be.

And I think that's one of the biggest things—that we must always keep in our minds the idea of respect. Also, respect is a two-way road. You must also give respect back, and that would be respecting your organisation that you work for as well, and making sure that you adhere to the standards that are required, as they will respect you, your personal beliefs, and your life.

Q: When you speak to audiences—whether in sport, business or education—what core message do you hope they leave with?

Campbell Johnstone: I hope they take away a sense of belief—a sense that no matter your race, sexuality, religion—if you set a goal, and you have the desire and determination and the belief, then it can be achieved.

I hope that everyone takes that sense away from it. And the idea of respect, and remembering that it takes all types to make a community, and everyone is generally wanting to be nice and be equal.

We just have to give care and thought and look around. I guess just look around and be aware of the atmosphere or the environment you're in—and respect that.

This exclusive interview with Campbell Johnstone was conducted by Chris Tompkins of The Motivational Speakers Agency.

