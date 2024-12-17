Can you spot all 11 hazards in less than 57 seconds? Festive Pet Safety Brainteaser
To ring in this merry season and help keep pets safe during celebrations, Everypaw Pet Insurance is challenging people around the UK to find the festive hazards in this latest brainteaser
All people have to do is identify the 11 common hazards in this festive party scene - remember, what’s safe for humans isn’t always safe for pets too!
The average time to correctly identify all 11 is 1 minute 25 seconds, with a record time of 57 seconds. Can you do better?
So before the turkey goes in the oven and family starts to arrive, put some Christmas tunes on and have a go at finding the 11 festive hazards.
Scroll down for the answers!
A spokesperson from Everypaw Pet Insurance said: “The festive season is the perfect opportunity for spending time with loved ones and, as pets are part of the family too, we wanted to create this brainteaser as a fun way of helping to keep them safe this Christmas.
"Whether people are hosting a Christmas Eve party, preparing for a delicious Christmas dinner or even planning a New Year’s Eve celebration, we hope this challenging brainteaser helps people keep festive spirits high! Good luck - Can you beat the record of 57 seconds?”
Answers:
Overflowing bin bag left on the floor
Batteries from new toys left unattended
Dog with paws on the table
Sharp knife hanging off the table
Mince pies on the edge of the table
People pulling Christmas crackers near pets
Corkscrew on the coffee table with sharp end poking out
Cat sitting very close to an open fire
Leftover bones on the arm of the sofa
Wires from the Christmas tree not neatly tucked away
Someone pulling party poppers