Can you spot all 11 hazards in less than 57 seconds? Festive Pet Safety Brainteaser

Pigs in blankets, drinks flowing, scrumptious desserts and laughter with loved ones…the festive season is a joyous time of year. Many people even want their pets to join in with the fun, with recent online searches showing a 67% increase for ‘dog-friendly Christmas’.

To ring in this merry season and help keep pets safe during celebrations, Everypaw Pet Insurance is challenging people around the UK to find the festive hazards in this latest brainteaser

All people have to do is identify the 11 common hazards in this festive party scene - remember, what’s safe for humans isn’t always safe for pets too!

The average time to correctly identify all 11 is 1 minute 25 seconds, with a record time of 57 seconds. Can you do better?

So before the turkey goes in the oven and family starts to arrive, put some Christmas tunes on and have a go at finding the 11 festive hazards.

Scroll down for the answers!

A spokesperson from Everypaw Pet Insurance said: “The festive season is the perfect opportunity for spending time with loved ones and, as pets are part of the family too, we wanted to create this brainteaser as a fun way of helping to keep them safe this Christmas.

"Whether people are hosting a Christmas Eve party, preparing for a delicious Christmas dinner or even planning a New Year’s Eve celebration, we hope this challenging brainteaser helps people keep festive spirits high! Good luck - Can you beat the record of 57 seconds?”

Answers:

Overflowing bin bag left on the floor

Batteries from new toys left unattended

Dog with paws on the table

Sharp knife hanging off the table

Mince pies on the edge of the table

People pulling Christmas crackers near pets

Corkscrew on the coffee table with sharp end poking out

Cat sitting very close to an open fire

Leftover bones on the arm of the sofa

Wires from the Christmas tree not neatly tucked away

Someone pulling party poppers