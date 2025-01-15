Canada's longest living regions - the provinces and territories with highest life expectancy

Residents in Quebec have the highest life expectancy

A new study has revealed which Canadian region has the highest life expectancy—Quebec tops the ranking with the longest-living residents.

The findings, compiled by Ontario personal injury lawyers Preszler Injury Lawyers utilized life expectancy data from Statistics Canada, the national statistics office. The thirteen provinces and territories were ranked based on the average life expectancy from birth for both sexes, highlighting the regions where residents enjoy the longest lives.

The study identified Quebec as the Canadian region with the highest life expectancy at birth for both sexes, averaging 82.48 years—1.14 years above the national average of 81.34. This positions Quebec as the top province for longevity, with residents living considerably longer than in other regions.

Interestingly, Quebec offers the longest life expectancy for men in Canada at 80.78 years. Additionally, Quebec is the second-best place for women to live for a high life expectancy, with an average of 84.16 years. However, British Columbia is the region where women live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 84.3 years.

Ontario follows in second place, with an average life expectancy of 81.82 years. Although slightly below Quebec, it remains above the national average, reflecting the region's impressive healthcare system and the overall well-being of its residents.

Prince Edward Island ranks third in Canada for life expectancy, with residents living an average of 81.65 years. Despite being the smallest province in terms of size and population, the island clearly still offers a high quality of life, contributing to its residents' longer-than-average lifespans.

In fourth place, British Columbia has an average life expectancy of 81.46 years. Interestingly, British Columbia's women have the highest life expectancy in Canada at 84.3 years, five and a half years more than the men in the province. This represents the most significant disparity between male and female life expectancies nationwide.

Alberta rounds out the top five, with an average life expectancy of 80.22 years. On average, men in Alberta live to 77.91 years old, while women live to 82.64 years.

New Brunswick ranks sixth, with residents having an average life expectancy of 79.76 years. Notably, New Brunswick is the first province in the ranking, with a life expectancy of less than 80 years.

Nova Scotia closely follows in seventh place, with a life expectancy of 79.72 years. Interestingly, women in Nova Scotia live on average four and a half years longer than men.

Manitoba occupies the eighth spot, with a life expectancy of just 79.14 years. This is more than two years below the national average of 81.34 years, highlighting the need for improvements in the province's quality of life.

Newfoundland and Labrador rank ninth, with an average life expectancy of 78.76 years. Interestingly, men in the province have a life expectancy of 76.95 years, placing them eighth among the provinces for male longevity. However, Newfoundland and Labrador rank very low in eleventh place for female life expectancy, with women expected to live an average of 80.57 years.

Yukon ranks tenth, with a life expectancy of 78.68 years. The territory's remote location and sparse population clearly present unique healthcare challenges, as evidenced by its life expectancy being a significant 3% lower than the national average.

Saskatchewan ranks eleventh in life expectancy at 78.49 years, with men living 76.13 years and women 81.04 years. The Northwest Territories and Nunavut have the second lowest and lowest life expectancies, at 75.38 years and 71.67 years, respectively. This is 7% below the national average for the Northwest Territories and a shocking 12% below for Nunavut.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Preszler Injury Lawyers says: "These findings highlight significant variations in life expectancy across Canadian regions, revealing the areas where Canadians have the best chance of living longer.

"The study highlights shows that areas like Quebec and Ontario seemingly prioritize medical care services, making them top choices for residents who want to focus on their health and live longer.

"In contrast, the lower life expectancy in Nunavut emphasizes the urgent need to address healthcare access in remote communities. Studies such as this are essential for better understanding the disparities across Canada, ensuring that areas needing improved healthcare receive the support they require."