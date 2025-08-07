Canal charity receives grant to restore Grade II Listed pumphouse at National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port

National Waterways Museum Grade II Listed Pumhouse

The Canal & River Trust has received a grant from Historic England to repair and restore the Grade II Listed pumphouse at the National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port.

The £252,282 funding will enable the charity to renovate and conserve the pumphouse and access bridge so they can be reopened to the public and enjoyed for many years to come.

Works will include removing dry and wet rot from timbers, repairing the roof, windows and doors, carrying out patch pointing to the walls and replacing the guttering. Traditional restoration techniques will be used to make sure the renovations are in keeping with the building’s historic character.

The Canal & River Trust, which cares for 2,000 miles of historic canals and river navigations across England and Wales, plans for the project to start in September and for the repairs and renovations to be completed by spring 2026.

Opened in 1873 the pumphouse contains two steam-powered engines and was the heart of an extensive hydraulic system, which supplied high-pressure water to power cranes, capstans and jiggers to load and unload cargo from boats and barges.

The pumphouse and access bridge are located in the heart of the National Waterways Museum at Ellesmere Port, which is home to the nation’s designated collection of waterways history. The seven-acre site sits at the junction of the Manchester Ship Canal and Shropshire Union Canal and displays a fascinating collection of historic boats, waterways artifacts and steam-driven machinery, as well as telling the story of Britain’s canals.

Peter Hoarle, enterprise manager at Canal & River Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this funding, which will allow us to restore and conserve these historic structures so the pumphouse can be reopened to the public and become another wonderful addition to the attractions at the National Waterways Museum.”

The Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, led by Historic England and funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, will help rescue listed buildings and sites facing dereliction or demolition. The one-year fund prioritises heritage sites serving disadvantaged communities and which demonstrate strong local benefits, from job creation to cultural events.

Louise Brennan, Director of Regions at Historic England, added: "Thanks to the extra funding from the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, we are able to breathe new life into neglected historic buildings in the North West. This initiative will not only boost economic growth but also create amazing opportunities for people in some of the region’s most disadvantaged areas. We're thrilled to support projects that harness the power of heritage to make a real difference where it's needed most."

To find out more about the work of the Canal & River Trust, including how you can support through volunteering or making a donation go to www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.