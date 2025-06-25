Car safety checklist for Glastonbury
If you’re an attendee making a long journey to a festival this summer, Catriona Nicholls, Product Lead at LKQ Euro Car Parts, has shared the most important pre-journey maintenance check that many drivers might be forgetting.
Test the electrical systems
“Electrical systems, such as air conditioning and heating, electric windows, radio, and power steering, are often neglected when doing checks on a vehicle.
“For power steering, apply gentle pressure to your steering wheel then turn the engine on. As the power steering starts up, you’ll notice a slight movement that indicates it’s working.
“To check your windows, simply roll them down and back up again to make sure they are functioning correctly. If it’s going to be hot, you’ll want access to fresh air whilst driving.
“Again, if the weather is forecast to be warm whilst you are travelling, you’ll need your air conditioning to be in full working order. Turn it on ahead of your journey and check that the temperature and fan power are working correctly, and that there are no unusual odours coming from the vents.
“On the way to a festival, it's likely you’ll want to listen to music whilst travelling, so it’s important to make sure the radio is operating as normal. Set up and test any stations you want to listen to ahead of time, and make sure your phone can connect to the Bluetooth and play music properly, so you don’t have to spend time fixing any faults on the day.”
To learn more about prepping your car ahead of a long journey, visit: https://www.eurocarparts.com/blog/think-flower-essential-car-checks