Care home holds monthly pudding club
The idea behind the club is for everyone to come along for a cup of tea and a catch up while trying out different types of puddings – what a truly excellent idea!
Residents and staff came up with the idea to launch the Pudding Club, each month they get together to talk about their favourite puddings, past and present, and decide what they are going to serve that month. The home’s chef, helps the residents to prepare the puddings, both old-fashioned and new recipes, so everyone gets to try a range of different puds. Family members, friends and members of the community are all invited to attend and bring puddings to share too, if they wish.
In October, the Pudding Club were delighted to host some special guests from Cricklade WI.
General Manager, Ramona Gherendi comments: “The Pudding Club is proving to be a huge success, our residents absolutely love it. The club is going from strength to strength, we’re very much looking forward to the next session – everyone is welcome to join us, please check out our Facebook page for details.”
White Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. White Lodge provides nursing care, residential care and dementia care for respite and long-term stays.
