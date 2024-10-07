Celebrate coffee culture with Nighthawks-inspired mural

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A giant Nighthawks-inspired wall mural has been unveiled at London’s Hanbury Street.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alpro, the UK’s number one plant-based beverages brand, is adding a splash of art to the morning coffee commute by unveiling a striking 'Early Birds' mural in London’s Hanbury Street in Spitalfields. To celebrate its Barista range, the mural draws inspiration from the iconic 'Nighthawks' painting by Edward Hopper and reimagines coffee culture through the lens of modern coffee lovers, highlighting Alpro's commitment to making every morning delicious.

Created by renowned local artist Itaewon, the 19mx5.6m mural has transformed Hanbury Street into a coffee-lovers' paradise, drawing in passersby to marvel at the vibrant artwork and spot the artistic nods to East London within the scene; from Brick Lane fashionistas to trendy Baristas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This installation invites the public to pause, sip, and savour coffee with Alpro. Passersby can scan the mural’s QR code to claim a full size Alpro Barista pack in store2.

Alpro unveils new Nighthawks inspired mural in London’s east end to celebrate its Barista range

Artist Itaewon says, “Through this mural, we wanted to combine the classic charm of the original Nighthawks with the vibrancy of today’s modern coffee culture. I wanted to create something that not only celebrates the artistry of coffee but also offers a moment of reflection in the busy cityscape – especially East London, which is known as the pulse of the cultural capital.

It’s about pausing, just like the people in the painting, and appreciating the small joys—like a delicious cup of coffee.”

This will be the perfect pit stop for Londoners, as, according to a recent study by Alpro Barista, London came 4th in the lineup of most caffeinated cities in the UK, with three-quarters (75%) of Brits saying coffee is important to their daily routine3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barista range offers coffee lovers the perfect plant-based pairing for creamy, frothy drinks. Whether you’re an oat fan or like to switch up your coffee with almond or soya, Alpro’s Barista range is crafted for those who want the very best from their coffee. This mural is a reminder to embrace the joy of coffee, art, and the everyday moments that matter.

“We know how important coffee is to us Brits so by merging the timeless appeal of classic art with the contemporary coffee culture, we’re creating an experience that resonates with today’s coffee lovers,” said Zoe Gardner, Head of Marketing for Alpro. “Our Barista range is all about delicious flavours and a variety of plant-based ingredients, and this mural reflects our dedication to café culture and offering something unexpected and delightful during the daily grind, whilst providing a moment to reflect with your delicious cup of coffee.”

Alpro’s Barista range is available to help coffee lovers enjoy the barista experience from the comfort of their own home with a range of vegan, lactose-free and dairy-free options available. Available at most major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose, Morrisons, Co Op, Amazon and Ocado. Alpro Barista Caramel flavour* is the latest addition, which is perfect for a sweet tooth embracing the autumnal joy of a cup of frothy, flavourful coffee.

The mural is now available to view for four weeks until 1st November 2024.