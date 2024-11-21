Celebrate the Season in Style: DUKES London launches four-course Festive Afternoon Tea

DUKES London's Festive Afternoon Tea

DUKES London, located in the heart of historic St. James’s, has created a reimagined version of its four-course afternoon tea - with a festive twist.

In light of the success of its recent afternoon tea experience, launched in September, DUKES London has created a festive follow-up in collaboration with Louis Roederer and JP’s Originals Tea, which will be available from November 28th.

Designed to delight the senses, the festive tea experience features a refined four-course menu that transports guests on a culinary journey – inspired by seasonal flavours. The offering includes JP’s Originals Tea collection, sparkling tea choices, and, for a celebratory touch, a glass of Louis Roederer Champagne.

Held in the Drawing Room, the experience begins with Eggs Drumkilbo – a royal favourite, originally created in the kitchens of Drumkilbo House, Perthshire.

The journey continues with a carefully curated selection of savoury dishes including smoked turkey breast with cranberry and a vibrant sage and onion, beetroot and goat’s cheese cone.

Next, DUKES' celebrated ‘flight of scones,’ featuring classic buttermilk, mince pie, and golden raisin versions of the afternoon tea staple, served warm with a selection of condiments. To finish, guests can enjoy an updated array of sweet treats, each inspired by traditional British favourites such as Christmas tree biscuits and cranberry and vanilla choux.

Executive Chef Nigel Mendham, whose creative vision has guided DUKES London’s acclaimed culinary offerings, said: “Afternoon Tea at DUKES has always been about more than just the food; it’s an event that we cherish.

“The festive afternoon tea menu blends seasonal flavours with classic British tradition. We want our guests to feel they are on a sensory journey that captures the essence of the holidays. We hope they find our new menu both familiar and surprising.”

The indulgent tea service, starting from £65, is a quintessential DUKES London experience, reflecting the hotel’s commitment to timeless British elegance and exquisite culinary craftsmanship. A carefully crafted vegan menu will also be available.

To book a reservation or for further information on the Festive Afternoon Tea, please visit https://www.dukeshotel.com/drawing-room/