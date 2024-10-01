Celebrating healthcare's ‘unsung heroes’: Nominations now open for WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WaterWipes announce the launch of their fifth Pure Foundation Fund as new research* reveals that over half (56%) of parents of premature or poorly babies do not know how to thank their healthcare professional teams

WaterWipes are proud to announce the launch of their fifth annual Pure Foundation Fund, which celebrates the achievements of healthcare professionals (HCPs) working in maternity, neonatal and postnatal care.

To mark the launch, which coincides with NICU Awareness Month, WaterWipes have commissioned research which reveals that most UK parents (95%) whose babies were born prematurely or admitted to the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) regard their neonatal nurse as their most valued relationship during that time. Additionally, neonatal nurses top the list of reassuring figures during parents’ time in the NICU (46%), making them feel more at ease than even their own families (29%). Three in 10 parents (31%) called out their doctor as the most reassuring presence, while one in five identified their midwife (21%).

The work these 'great protectors' do is no small feat. The research revealed that 80% of parents agree the phrase ‘it takes a village’ is truer more than ever when it comes to caring for a premature baby or a baby in the NICU, with the average UK parent having six healthcare professionals involved in their hospital stay.

However, despite the important role that these healthcare professionals play, over half of parents surveyed (56%) admitted they do not know how to adequately express their gratitude, highlighting these individuals and teams really are ‘unsung heroes’.

Say ‘Thank You’ with the WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund

Giving parents and fellow HCPs the chance to say 'thank you' to individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond, WaterWipes® are focusing this year's Pure Foundation Fund on HCPs who have helped care for babies born prematurely or those admitted into the NICU.

This year, the award will recognise two winners (one from the UK and one from Ireland), who will win a generous bursary for their place of work, to continue to improve the care of the parents and babies they serve. Unlike previous years, voters can now nominate not just an individual, but also an entire team or unit. The reward will support their ongoing efforts to continue delivering exceptional care to families and babies. Nominations will remain open until 31st October 2024.

Winners will receive the following:

· A bursary of £10,000 for their department to improve the care of parents and babies – for example, to purchase equipment, provide resources for parents, fund training, improve practice/care, or support further research relating to pregnancy, birth and postnatal care

· A bulk donation of WaterWipes to their hospital/clinic

· A WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund trophy and flowers

Entries will be reviewed by a panel consisting of representatives from WaterWipes, alongside UK neonatal charity Bliss, and the Irish Neonatal Health Alliance (INHA).

Brogan Chesters, Brand Acceleration Manager at WaterWipes, said: “We are thrilled to bring back WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund for another year to honour healthcare professionals and we are excited this year to open up the award to whole teams and units, to recognise the collective effort that goes in to delivering excellent care.”

Bliss Chief Executive Caroline Lee-Davey said: “Parents often tell us how grateful they are to the health care teams who looked after their babies and supported them during their time on the neonatal unit. The WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund is a fantastic way to shine a light on these incredible professionals while also providing the winners with funding to further improve the excellent care they provide. We very much look forward to reviewing the competition entries!”

How to Enter

Healthcare professionals, parents, and expectant parents are invited to nominate individuals and teams who go the extra mile. Healthcare professionals are also invited to nominate themselves and their teams, if applicable.

Entries must include an example of how the individual or team has provided excellent care for parents and their babies during the pregnancy, birth or postnatal journey. If known, the entry should outline what the fund could be used for. The winners will be announced on World Prematurity Day, 17th November 2024.

Nominators will automatically receive entry into a raffle to win a year's supply of WaterWipes® - terms and conditions apply.

For more information about the WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund and to nominate a healthcare professional or department, please visit purefoundationfund.waterwipes.com.