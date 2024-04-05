Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This weekend on Shots! TV: Ed Sheeran is made an honorary member of the Ipswich Town Football squad, asylum seekers work to alleviate food poverty in Portsmouth and a Sunderland walking tours guide shares his favourite food stories.

Footballers Lives: Music to a club's ears

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was music to Ipswich Town’s ears when megastar, singer/songwriter, Ed Sheeran announced his hefty financial investment in the club. The chart-topping artist who has sold over 150m records worldwide is a lifelong fan of the team and a regular at the club’s games. He was even named in the club's official squad and given the number 17. To hear more on celebrity football super fans, lookalikes and crazy contract clauses click the link above or tune into Freeview channel 276 on Saturday 6th April at 12.50pm.

Scran in Sunderland: Lost restaurants and takeaways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking tours guide Ian Mole takes us on a trip down memory lane to some of the most iconic restaurants and bars on Wearside. He reminisces about high end establishments like the Biz Bar and some of the first international restaurants to grace the area like the Bamboo and the Delhi Durbar. Highlights include, the ordeal of a first Vindaloo, Eartha Kitt's trip to the city and an unusual Biryani. Click the link above or tune into Freeview channel 276 on Sunday 7th April at 11:55am to hear about more local gems and celebrities who visited them.

The Kitchen of Hope