Central Contracts seeing strong PCH demand for small/medium SUVs

Gareth Roberts, strategy director at Central Contracts

Central Contracts, an independent contract hire and leasing broker trading as LeaseCar.uk, is seeing substantial growth in Personal Contract Hire (PCH), with compact SUVs topping orders.

Among the top 10 most delivered PCH vehicles are primarily compact or small/medium SUVs and popular hatchback/crossover models from various manufacturers. These include:

Vauxhall Mokka

Nissan Qashqai

Citroën C3

Nissan Juke

Nissan X-Trail

Kia Sportage

Hyundai Tucson

Ford Puma

Vauxhall Grandland

This significant surge surpasses the company's internal forecasts, underscoring the escalating popularity of PCH as a flexible and convenient motoring solution. It also reflects the rising popularity of SUVs for consumers with eight of the top 10 most popular cars in June this vehicle type.

Gareth Roberts, strategy director at Central Contracts, said: “Based on these figures, we stand firm on the belief that PCH is the way forward for the majority of car buyers. Since July 2023, we’ve seen a remarkable 57.26% increase in deliveries, and this substantial growth even exceeds our own forecasts.

“And you can see why PCH is becoming the funding option of choice. It offers drivers straightforward motoring options, consistent monthly payments that aid budgeting, and ensures a new, shiny car at the beginning of every agreement. Leasing cars every few years also offers reassurance that issues with the vehicle are less likely to occur, another big selling point for PCH customers.”

Central Contract’s data also reveals a consistent demographic for PCH customers, with the average age remaining steady at 49 over the past three years. However, the appeal of PCH spans a wide age range, with customers as young as 20 and as old as 89 taking advantage of the service.

He added: "I think this clearly demonstrates the appeal of PCH to a wide range of demographics, highlighting the accessibility it brings to leasing a new car."