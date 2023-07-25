The former midfielder passed away on the same day as Trevor Francis, his manager at Sheffield Wednesday.

Bart-Williams spent seven years with Nottingham Forest before joining Charlton Athletic in 2002. After retiring, he began coaching in the US and ran an international soccer training and college recruiting service.

Former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died at the age of 49. Sheffield Wednesday confirmed that the player died in the United States where he was working as a coach and mentor.

News of his death came on the same day as that of Trevor Francis, who Forest made Britain’s first £1m footballer when they signed him from Birmingham City in 1979. Francis managed Bart-Williams during his time in charge of Sheffield Wednesday and brought him on as a substitute in the 1993 FA Cup final, which saw the Owls beaten by Arsenal following a replay.

A statement from Sheffield Wednesday confirmed the news saying:"Bart-Williams’ untimely passing mirrors that of his manager at Hillsborough, Trevor Francis, who also died on this, one of the darkest days in our long history”. They added: "Our thoughts are with Chris’ and Trevor’s families and friends at this devastating time."

Former Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley posted on Twitter: "I’m so upset to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart Williams, both so young, it is so sad , RIP Trevor and Chris."

Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper Kevin Pressman said: "Devastating day, to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team-mate Chris Bart Williams, both taken so soon, RIP Trevor and Chris."

Former Coventry and Liverpool striker David Speedie tweeted: "Just when I thought the day couldn’t get any worse, I’ve heard the devastating news Chris Bart-Williams has passed away. My thoughts go out to the family and friends of Chris at this difficult time. RIP Chris."

Bart-Williams began his career at Leyton Orient and made more than 150 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. He went on to play in the 1993 FA Cup final and replay, the same year the team also reached the League Cup final. The player also appeared 248 times for Nottingham Forest and later had spells with Charlton and Ipswich, before finishing his playing career with stints in Cyprus and Malta.

