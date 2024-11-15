Christmas car decorations could cost you £5,00 fine & fail your MOT

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Decorating your vehicle with Christmas accessories has become a festive trend. However, decorating your car with festive themes could result in drivers immediately failing their MOT test & fines of up to £11,000.

With November proving to be the worst month for the highest MOT failure rate (26.10%) according to recent studies, Nick Millerchip at campervan conversion specialists Van Junkies have offered advice on which car decorations you should avoid to ensure you have the best chance of passing your MOT.

“During the Christmas season, decorating a car with festive decorations and lights may be a fun and festive way to spread cheer. However, decorations can impact a car's safety and compliance, possibly resulting in a failed MOT test.”

“To avoid the chances of not being able to drive home for Christmas like the other 7 million Brits who fail their MOT each year…drivers should follow the below advice on how not to decorate their car.”

Don’t add festive horns

“In order to pass an MOT, the horn has to be appropriate for road use. According to The Road Vehicles Regulations 1986, “No motor vehicle shall be fitted with a bell, gong, siren, or two-tone horn.” This means that car horns must sound like what they are, so changing car horns to replicate bells or the sound of Santa’s sleigh, could result in an immediate MOT fail. Police can issue motorists with a fine for the illegal use of car horns which can be up to £1,000.”

Hanging large rear window mirror decorations

“Hanging Christmas themed accessories and ornaments on a rear window mirror can result in drivers failing their MOT, after concerns that these block a drivers vision and cause unsafe distractions. While these are not illegal in the UK, many MOT garages will take their size and shape into consideration when passing or failing a car, so keep decorations as small as possible as major vision blockages are considered a sufficient reason to fail an MOT.

Failure to maintain a clear view through their vehicle's windshield could result in a fine of £1,000, a potential discretionary driving disqualification, and the addition of three penalty points to their driving licence for obstructing their view.”

Adding tinsel to your registration plate

“Placing an accessory like this on the upper part of their licence plate may lead to an obscured or partially visible registration plate. The DVLA warn that fines of up to £1,000 could be imposed as a result of this, finalised with the possibility that the vehicle may not pass its MOT test if it is driven with incorrectly displayed number plates.”

Placing fairy lights on the windscreen

“Despite the popularity of decorating cars with festive fairy lights or LEDs during the Christmas period, it's important to note that the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989 prohibits drivers from emitting lights of unconventional colours from their vehicles, apart from the original lights they came equipped with.

Such non-standard lights can be distracting to other drivers and obstruct the driver's view, potentially causing dangerous driving. Because of this, any items in the dashboard and windshield area that could cause distraction and hinder the view of the road are considered grounds for a failed inspection. Again this could cost you up to £1,000 in fines.”

Don’t cover windows with stickers

“According to UK Government regulations, it is essential to maintain a clear and unobstructed view through the driver's windscreen. Inappropriately positioning Christmas-themed stickers that impede visibility can result in a failed MOT test. Additionally, obstructing the windshield's view can lead to a potential fine of up to £1,000 and three penalty points.”

Be careful with exterior modifications like wreaths

Exterior decorations such as wreaths on your grill can count as a modification. And, if your car modifications have not been securely fitted, it could be deemed unsafe and fail its MOT due to the potential hazards it may cause other drivers. Drivers can also receive a fine of up to £5,000 for dangerous driving.

Don’t add neon & alternative coloured headlights

“The regulations specify that front headlights should be white and yellow, while rear lights must always be red. Whilst the use of blue, red, and green lights are reserved for emergency vehicles only. Flashing or rotating lights are also not allowed, therefore, if drivers apply these or any festive-coloured tints to their front lights or the exterior of their vehicle, it may fail its MOT inspection. Drivers can also face fines of up to £1,000 fines for using their headlights incorrectly.”