Christmas dating: A festive guide to holiday romance and dating this December

Plenty of Fish

December is a festive time to celebrate and spark new connections ahead of the New Year and nearly a quarter of British singles (24%) reveal they are planning to go on as many dates as possible in the coming weeks. A third (33%) of daters are eager to pair up over the holidays, and over half (54%) struggle with the added pressure of finding someone during December. To help singles navigate and embrace dating over the holiday season, Plenty of Fish polled its users and curated an inspirational ‘12 dates of Christmas’ guide.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Date 1 - A trip to your local pub. Over half (56%) of British daters have declared December the cosiest time of year for romance, and your warm, local tavern makes a great impression for a first date. It’s a familiar setting that puts you at ease, where you can sit amongst the holiday decor and sip mulled wine while you get to know somebody new.

Most Popular

Date 2 - A wintery walk. Embrace the ‘Thrift-matised’ way of dating like 81% of singles and suggest a fun activity that doesn’t break the bank. Taking a stroll outside to check out all the festive lights or visiting cultural hotspots (30%) offers singles an affordable date option in a neutral location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date 3 - Explore a free-entry museum or gallery. 31% of singles enjoy discovering these spots, but something about exploring these culturally rich locations in December with a fellow art lover or history buff makes the idea that much more appealing. Bonus if there’s a sprinkling of snow.

Plenty of Fish

Date 4 - Create something. Choose an activity that sparks your own interest, whether it is a hobby or creative activity like painting, and watch your connection grow as your passion piques their interest.

Date 5 - Sofa evening. Five dates is the average amount of time it takes singles to become comfortable with a new love interest, and start ‘Swamping’. 83% of singles would rather be comfy than dress to impress when hanging out with their other half, so put on your sweats, order a takeaway, and watch your favourite Christmas film together.

Date 6 - The gold standard: Dinner Date. According to British daters, it takes an average of six dates to bring up the topic of finances and figure out if your match is Fiscally Attractive. If you’re heading into date six with your potential partner, opt for a romantic candlelit dinner setting to keep the romantic feels while discussing financial goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date 7 - A quiet spot. Be as bold with a date as you are with your Christmas caroling post holiday punch, and join the 68% of singles who are discussing their long-term hopes and dreams earlier than they did before. Date seven is the optimal time to talk about desires for a family, so ‘Loud Dating’ is best received in a quiet setting like a quaint wine bar or a homey coffee shop.

Date 8 - Games night! For British singles, it takes an average of eight dates to bring up their marital hopes and a five year plan. If you feel ready to discuss these important topics, keep the energy of the date lighthearted with a games night or try your hand at shuffleboard.

Date 9 - Self-love pamper night. Planning dates can take up a lot of energy, and it’s important to take time for self-reflection to better understand who and what you’re looking for. Treat yourself to a solo pampering night and try a little ‘Rejuve-dating’ where you prioritise your own wellbeing (71%) and spend time on self-care (66%).

Date 10 - Go into holiday mode. British singles are excited to enjoy fun and festive dates such as ice skating or visiting Christmas markets (59%), where first date nerves can fall by the wayside as you focus on helping each other not to fall, or by discovering all the hidden treasures the Christmas market stalls have to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date 11 - A family affair. Tis’ the season for packed social calendars and an abundance of family time, which 39% of singles are looking forward to. Why not take your date along to those drinks you have in the diary, or a gathering with your extended family. This way you get to continue getting to know your date, while they get to know your nearest and dearest.

Date 12 - Hit the shops! Over a quarter (28%) of singles love the prospect of buying and receiving gifts with someone special. Even if it's early days, set up a shopping date where you can tick off your holiday shopping lists together. This gives you a chance to learn more about them and the people they’re shopping for, and perhaps purchase a small gift for them to commemorate the date and time together.

Eva Gallagher, resident dating expert at Plenty of Fish, says: “Between the uptick in activity date options and a general feeling of festiveness, December offers singles an opportunity to connect in a low-pressure way, and get excited about someone ahead of the New Year. Grabbing a quick mulled wine and a walk, in between holiday shopping or parties gives singles a chance to meet up with new matches IRL, and spend time with the ones they love.”