Clocks changing: Rush hour sees 55% spike in road crashes after clocks go back

Rush hour collisions on British roads spike 55% on average following the clocks going back, new research shows.

Analysis of road safety data from the last five years shows that in the week after the end of British Summer Time, crashes between 5pm and 5:59pm spike 55%, from an average of 128 to an average of 198.

The research was undertaken by dash cam firm Nextbase, ahead of the end of British Summer Time on Sunday, 27th October.

5pm is the hour in which sunset moves back, changing from 5.46pm in London this Friday to 4.42pm on Monday once the clocks have changed on Sunday.

As such many commuters are thrust into nighttime driving very rapidly, without the time to get used to it.

While most of these crashes are not serious, some are. There were seven fatal crashes on the day the clocks changed last year - far higher than the average for that year of 4.1.

Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, said drivers should prepare for the onset of night.

“When the clocks go back this Sunday drivers across the UK will suddenly start driving home in a far darker environment than they were the week before. Most will adjust accordingly, but this data shows there is a serious spike of crashes in that crucial 5pm hour. Luckily there are some simple safety checks you can undertake to stay safe.”

“Before you set out, check all of the lights in your car - from full beam down. Driving without your lights breaches the Highway Code and is incredibly dangerous. After making sure they work, make sure you know how to use them - including dimming them when you see another driver approaching to avoid blinding them with glare.”

“On the road you should drive a bit slower in places with poor visibility. Give yourself time to react if something suddenly appears out of the dark. Remember that while you might have your lights on full, some cyclists and other road users might not yet. Additionally, a dash cam will provide crucial evidence in the event of an accident, helping to protect responsible drivers from fault and insurance disputes.”

All of the data for the research comes from Government collision statistics.