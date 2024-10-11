Close encounters of the feathery kind

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Cepen Lodge care home in Chippenham were treated to a visit from some beautiful Birds of Prey. Animals have a wonderful calming effect and the residents love to stroke them, talk to them and learn more about them.

The home was visited by Wren Birds of Prey who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they stroked and held the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.

General Manager, Jade Hodge said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that Wren Birds of Prey were able to visit. It was brilliant to be able to ask questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”

Cepen Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cepen Lodge provides, dementia care and residential care from respite to long term stays.