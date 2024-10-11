Close encounters of the feathery kind

By Kirsten Bishop
Contributor
11th Oct 2024, 9:52am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Cepen Lodge care home in Chippenham were treated to a visit from some beautiful Birds of Prey. Animals have a wonderful calming effect and the residents love to stroke them, talk to them and learn more about them.

The home was visited by Wren Birds of Prey who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they stroked and held the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.

General Manager, Jade Hodge said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that Wren Birds of Prey were able to visit. It was brilliant to be able to ask questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cepen Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cepen Lodge provides, dementia care and residential care from respite to long term stays.

Related topics:Birds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice