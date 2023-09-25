The popular comedian says he is already working on plotlines - more than 20 years after it was first shown on TV

Peter Kay wants to revive classic comedy Phoenix Nights — as a film.

The comedian, 50, has been working on plotlines, more than 20 years after it was first shown on TV.

Paddy and Max from Phoenix Nights credit Channel 4

And he admits he is becoming increasingly like Brian Potter - his miserable nightclub owner character.

The comedian saw massive success with his latest stand-up tour. Tickets sold out so quickly he had to extend the number of shows on offer, with dates now stretching as far ahead as 2025.

A snippet of his new book TV: Big Adventures On The Small Screen, by Peter Kay, will be published on Thursday by HarperCollins and has been seen by The Sun.

Kay wrote in his new book: “I still write down ideas.

“I had an idea only today of Brian getting Young Kenny to paint an enormous letter ‘H’ on the roof of the club so he can advertise they’ve got a helicopter pad.

“The chance of a helicopter ever landing is, of course, zero.

“As the years pass, I’m becoming more like Brian, but if Phoenix Nights rose again it’d have to be for something very special, maybe a film?

“Perhaps Brian could get visited by three ghosts.

“Now, wouldn’t that be an idea?”

Brian Potter from Phoenix Nights Credit Channel 4

Phoenix Nights, based on a working men’s club in Bolton, ran from 2001 to 2002, launching the career of Paddy McGuinness.

Kay said he wants to film a Christmas special of spin-off Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere with his former co-star.

They have written an episode which sees the two bouncers work in a grotto, dressed as elves, where they are “overly aggressive” with the kids.