Common driving mistakes which could lead to fines and accidents this winter

winter driving

As winter sets in we have already seen a range of different weather types hit, with regions dealing with all types of weather from flooding to snow. When it comes to driving, there are safe limits on when it is and isn’t safe to hit the road to make sure you get to your destination safely.

In 2022, weather conditions played a role in 7,979 car accidents in Great Britain, making up 11.2% of all accidents. Slippery roads due to weather were involved in 4,244 of these accidents (6%). Additionally, 1,210 accidents (1.7%) were influenced by rain, sleet, snow or fog.

Vehicle specialists at Travellers Autobarn wanted to warn drivers of common mistakes that are made that could be dangerous or lead to costly fines, when driving in unfavorable conditions. Travellers Autobarn want to promote safe travel for drivers to get the most out of their roadtrips. Bastian Graf, from Travellers Autobarn, shares the following advice for driving this winter:

The biggest winter driving mistakes

Leaving your car running while unattended to de-ice“Leaving your car running unattended to warm up the windshield is a practice known as "puffing". It can be hazardous as your car is at risk of theft, causing accidents and damage from idling. To ensure safety, it's crucial to always be in control of your vehicle. To reduce ice build up whilst your car is parked, use a remote starter or cover your windscreen overnight to prevent ice buildup.

Deflating your tires to drive on snow“

There is a common myth that releasing air from your tires will make them safer to drive on snow or ice, this is not true. Driving with partially deflated tyres during snowy conditions won't improve traction, in fact it can actually make driving more dangerous. Reduced tyre pressure increases the risk of premature wear and could potentially cause a blowout, which is particularly hazardous in wintry weather. Always ensure your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure as indicated in your vehicle’s manual before embarking on a long journey.

Using hot water to de-ice your windscreen

“It may feel time-saving to use hot or boiling water to remove ice and be on your way to work in a rush, but this method can be highly damaging to your vehicle. The extreme shift in temperature can lead to windscreen glass cracking or shattering, causing you bigger problems than being late to work. Boiling water can also remove paint from your car, as it melts the protective layer of wax which typically protects vehicle paint. Undertaking this method in a rush also leaves the vehicle owner at risk of scalding or burning themselves, as the hot water may go everywhere once it has hit the ice.

Driving with your windscreen covered in snow or ice

“According to Section 41D of the Road Traffic Act 1988, you must ensure that all glass panels (windscreen, windows and rear windscreen) are clear before you set off. If snow or ice obstructs your view, you could be fined up to £60 and receive three penalty points. This practice can obstruct your view, posing a significant hazard to yourself and other drivers. Always ensure your vehicle is clear of snow and ice to promote safe driving and adhere to local regulations.

Attempting to drive through floodwater

“Driving through flood water can severely damage your car. It can harm the electrical systems, reduce braking power and increase the risk of aquaplaning. Hidden objects in the water may also cause significant damage and the water entering the engine can lead to a complete engine failure. Driving through flood water can also risk voiding your insurance coverage, especially if you have a basic third-party or third-party, fire and theft policy. To ensure you remain covered, avoid driving through flood waters whenever possible and check your policy details. Additionally, consider comprehensive coverage for added protection against flood damage.

Overtaking snow plows or gritting trucks

“Overtaking snow plows or gritting trucks is generally not recommended. These vehicles are working to make the roads safer and passing them can put you at risk. The area immediately in front of the plow or truck is often more hazardous, as it hasn't been treated yet. The drivers of these vehicles also have limited visibility, which can be a risk for collision or crashes. Additionally, visibility can be reduced due to the snow and spray from these vehicles. It's safest to stay behind the plow or gritter when driving to let them do their job risk-free.

Drive on roads that look wet or black

“If the road surface ahead looks black or wet you might be dealing with black ice. Black ice is especially dangerous because it's nearly invisible. Drivers often can't see black ice, meaning they don't take the right precautions when driving which can lead to sudden and unexpected loss of traction. Unlike regular ice, which can be more easily detected, black ice forms a thin, transparent layer that makes roads extremely slippery. This can cause vehicles to skid and lose control, potentially leading to life-threatening outcomes if a collision occurs. Always drive cautiously, slow down, and avoid sudden movements when you suspect black ice might be present to stay safe.

Leave the house without a phone

“Adverse weather conditions could leave you stranded, especially if the weather is worsening throughout your journey. You should always take a phone with you when you head out to ensure you have a method of contacting someone to help should you break down or get stuck in a remote location.

Failing to check your vehicle’s battery health

“Cold weather makes it harder for car batteries to provide enough charge to get engines started, making it important to keep an eye on battery health to ensure you don’t get stuck in bad weather. The colder the temperature, the more charge a battery will take to start your car. Getting stuck out in the cold because your car won’t start can quickly turn into a bad situation if you aren’t prepared for it. To avoid this, you should carry jumper cables and check your battery health before making a big journey. You should also check your breakdown assistance cover is up to date for any emergencies.”