As the cost of living crisis continues to ravage the UK - which city is forking the most out on food?

One of the main factors in the cost of living crisis that continues to ravage the UK is food affordability with grocery bills continuing to soar up and down the country. It is evident some areas are being hit harder than others and new data has revealed which UK cities are spending the more than others on food.

Finance news outlet, TradingPedia, looked at cost comparison sites and official weekly pay data from the Office for National Statistics to calculate where shoppers in the UK might find it hardest to afford basic groceries. Although the North is traditionally seen as less economically developed, the research found groceries there are much more affordable than in the South.

Blackpool is the worst place for food affordability in the UK with residents, who earn the lowest wages in the UK, spending 12.3% of the money they make a week on food. Meanwhile, Craigavon, NI, has the cheapest food relative to pay - groceries for the week cost £33.04, which is only 5.04% of the average weekly pay of £655.20.

So which UK city is the most and least affordable for food compared to weekly income.

Most affordable UK city for food

Which UK city is the most & least affordable for food?

Most affordable

1. Craigavon, NI

2. Lisburn, NI

3. Kilmarnock, Scotland

4. Ayr, Scotland

5. Perth, Scotland

6. Greenock, Scotland

7. Warrington, Cheshire

8. Bangor, Ards and North Down

9. Southend-on-Sea, England

10. Falkirk, Scotland

Least affordable UK city for food

Least affordable

1. Blackpool, North West England

2. Nottingham, East Midlands

3. Newtown, Wales

4. Cambridge, East of England

5. Maidstone, South East England

6. Isle of Wight, South East England

7. Plymouth, South West England

8. Elgin, Scotland

9. Bangor, Gwynedd