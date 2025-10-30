Cumbria is home to the UK's spookiest road

Image of a misty road.

With Halloween just around the corner, new research has unveiled the UK's most popular haunted roads.

It’s no secret that the UK has its fair share of haunted hotspots. Home to notoriously haunted sites like The Tower of London and Edinburgh Castle, the UK is brimming with reports of ghostly sightings.

However, it’s not just popular tourist attractions that have served as the backdrops for paranormal activity; your daily commute may also be home to some ghostly goings-on this spooky season.

For those who may be looking to partake in a spooky road trip this Halloween, a new study has revealed the most popular haunted roads in the UK.

The research team at the traffic planning site, Traffic Chart, analysed data from Google Trends to determine which notoriously haunted roads have experienced the largest online search increases in the lead-up to Halloween.

The study analysed searches for the name of each road, as well as online searches relating to ‘ghosts’ and ‘haunted.’ The research then used this data to calculate an average search increase for each road.

The roads with the biggest search increases were then deemed as the most popular in the build-up to Halloween.

According to the data, the A591 in Cumbria is crowned the UK’s most popular haunted road this Halloween. Winding its way through the heart of the Lake District, the scenic road has experienced a whopping 6,781% search increase as we approach this year’s spooky festivities. Despite being notorious for its breathtaking views, the A591 has also been the site for numerous reports of paranormal activity.

Drivers have reported seeing mysterious figures along the stretch of road, with some even reporting apparitions of Roman soldiers. Some stretches of the A591 run near to former Roman Roads, which could be the basis behind these spooky sightings. Reports of ghostly activity on this route date back to the 1950s, establishing the A591 as one of the most haunted roads in the UK. Home to ghostly sites like Carlisle Castle and The Kirkstone Pass Inn, Cumbria is certainly not a destination to be missed on your spooky road trip this Halloween.

Scotland’s Electric Brae is identified as the UK’s second-most popular road trip destination this Halloween. The popular tourist attraction has experienced a staggering 6,662% online search increase over October. This mysterious attraction causes cars to appear to roll upwards by themselves – something that was previously attributed to mysterious spirits or magnetic forces.

However, this has since been explained by Electric Brae’s status as a ‘gravity hill,’ creating an optical illusion. While this phenomenon has a simple explanation, it remains a popular tourist attraction largely due to its eerie effect on drivers and passengers alike.

The B519 in Hampstead is crowned as the UK’s third-most popular haunted road, experiencing a 6,600% search increase in the lead-up to Halloween. The route is home to The Spaniard's Inn, a sixteenth-century pub with an eerie reputation.

The site is rumoured to be haunted by the ghost of an eighteenth-century highwayman who hunts for passing motorists on the pub’s nearby roads. Judging by the sudden search increases near Halloween, the infamous Spaniard’s Inn may be set to experience an influx of visitors.

Kent’s Blue Bell Hill is in fourth place, experiencing a 6,576% search increase as Halloween approaches. The main road linking Medway and Maidstone has been the topic of numerous ghost stories over the years, with the first spooky sighting dating back to the 1960s.

Often regarded as one of Kent’s most notorious ghost stories, multiple motorists have witnessed a ghostly woman running out in front of their cars while traveling on the paranormal road. The woman is rumoured to be the ghost of a bride-to-be, who was involved in a fatal collision back in 1965 on the eve of her wedding night.

Other spooky reports on Blue Bell Hill have focused on phantom hitchhikers. When drivers pull over to pick up a hitchhiker, they mysteriously vanish as soon as the vehicle sets off. Home to notoriously haunted sites like Dover Castle and Pluckley Village, Kent certainly isn’t short of its fair share of chilling ghost tales.

Next up is Cornwall’s Bodmin Moor, with a 3,324% search increase. The scenic route is home to one of Cornwall’s most infamous legends, the Beast of Bodmin. Described as a panther-like creature with glowing eyes, numerous locals have reportedly witnessed sightings of the notorious creature around the moors.

While some believe the Beast of Bodmin is a ghostly creature, others think it’s an escaped exotic pet that has been stalking the moors for years. Although off-route driving around Bodmin Moor is prohibited, visitors can explore the area and take in the stunning scenery through designated driving routes.

Bodmin Moor is also home to one of Cornwall’s most haunted sites, The Jamaica Inn. Situated on the borders of Bodmin Moor, the eighteenth-century inn has been the subject of numerous reports of paranormal activity.

Immortalised by Daphne du Maurier’s novel of the same name, The Jamaica Inn is home to ghostly apparitions and has been the focus of numerous paranormal investigations, with Most Haunted even claiming that it’s one of the spookiest sites the crew has ever visited. According to the data, online searches for ‘Bodmin Moor Jamaica Inn’ have increased by almost 12% in recent weeks.

The A666, also known as the Devil’s Highway, is crowned as the sixth-most popular haunted road in the UK, with a 3,323% search increase. Located in Greater Manchester, the road’s biblical associations with the number ‘666’ have helped to establish its eerie reputation. The A666, which links Blackburn to Bolton, was also home to a higher-than-average accident rate.

At one point, the road’s collision rate was three times higher than motorways in the neighbouring borough, which some perceived as the road’s connection with the ‘devil,’ although this can be reasonably explained by the road’s hazardous geology and a prior lack of speed cameras. However, there have also been numerous reports of paranormal activity on the road, including sightings of a hunched-over ghostly figure limping towards motorists.

According to the study, the A616 in South Yorkshire is the UK’s seventh-most searched road this Halloween. The road, which has become notorious for ghost sightings, has experienced a 3,314% search increase in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

In particular, one stretch of road has often been proclaimed as one of the most haunted locations in the UK. The Stocksbridge Bypass, located in Sheffield, is allegedly haunted by a group of phantom children and even a ghostly monk. Two police officers reported a sighting of an unidentifiable figure on the stretch of road before experiencing an eerie ‘chill’ and hearing a sudden knock on the car’s window. The road is also associated with a high accident rate, to the extent that the Stocksbridge Bypass is often nicknamed ‘Killer Road.’

Oldnall Road, which runs between Halesowen and Stourbridge, appears in eighth place in the ranking. Located in the West Midlands, Oldnall Road has experienced a 3,300% search increase this Halloween. Despite being a virtually straight stretch of road, the route has become known as an accident hotspot. Some drivers have even reported having to swerve to avoid colliding with figures that have suddenly appeared in the middle of the road.

Numerous reports describe seeing a small child in Victorian dress appear in the road before mysteriously vanishing. Oldnall Road is often associated with its rich historical landscape, which has frequently been used as an explanation for some of these eerie sightings.

The B3212 in Devon also appears in eighth place, sharing a 3,000% search increase in the build-up to Halloween. The stretch of road is often associated with the Hairy Hands of Dartmoor legend, in which a pair of hands unexpectedly grab the steering wheel of unsuspecting motorists, forcing the vehicle off the road.

Records of these reports go back to as early as 1910, with many motorists describing that a mysterious force had wrenched the steering wheel out of their control. However, sceptics have attributed the road’s high accident rate to motorists unfamiliar with the area driving too quickly down country lanes. In particular, searches for the ‘Hairy Hands of Dartmoor’ myth have experienced an impressive 1,800% search increase.

Lincolnshire’s A15 is identified as the UK’s ninth-most popular haunted road. The data found that online searches for the A15 have increased by 3,297% over October. The stretch of road is particularly associated with the notorious Ruskington horror phenomenon, which was even the subject of a 1998 TV investigation.

While driving on the famed stretch of road, numerous motorists have reported seeing a ghostly face briefly pop up in the passenger window before vanishing. Other drivers have reported seeing ghostly figures running in the road, which is near the site of a former plague pit. A medium even held a ‘cleansing’ along the road in an effort to reduce paranormal sightings.

The A3 in Surrey rounds off the top 10 ranking, with a 3,294% search increase. The road is notoriously associated with the ‘ghost crash’ legend that took place in 2002, in which numerous witnesses reported seeing a car suddenly veer off the road. However, the police were unable to locate the car, until they stumbled across a wreckage of a crash that had occurred almost 5 months earlier. Many believe that the initial sighting was a ghostly replay of the incident, which associates the A3 alongside an eerie reputation.

Other allegedly haunted roads that have experienced notable search increases in the lead-up to Halloween include the A38 and the roads surrounding Lancashire’s Pendle Hill.

Martijn Hulshof, the founder of Traffic Chart , commented on the research:

“With Halloween just around the corner, it’s safe to say that a fair few Brits may be planning a ghostly-inspired road trip over the next few weeks. The UK certainly isn’t short of haunted sites and it’s fascinating to see which roads feature as the focus of paranormal sightings.

“From eerie apparitions to phantom hitchhikers, the UK’s roads are certainly packed with a ghostly history. For any thrill-seekers, Halloween may be the perfect time to pay some of these roads a visit to see if they live up to their spooky reputation. Judging by these dramatic search increases, it’s clear that many daredevils are already preparing for a Halloween-themed ghost trail across some of the UK’s most eerie roads.”