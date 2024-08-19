Curry and custard creams: research reveals what Brits want to feed their pups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With owners often treating their dogs as part of the family, such as including them at dinnertimes, experts have revealed exactly what UK owners want to feed their furry friends and whether in fact they should.

Search data shows that in the UK in June 2024 there were 17k searches for “Can dogs eat bananas?”, 5.4k searches for “Can dogs eat pasta?”, and a huge 30k searches for “raw dog food” for broader results.

Even dog birthdays amassed more searches than baby showers or gender reveal parties, so it should come as no surprise that “Can I give my dog birthday cake?” is a commonly asked question.

Other searches show that dog owners really do see their pets as part of the family, with questions such as “Can dogs eat curry?”, and “Are custard creams good for dogs?” leading to the belief that a lot of pup parents want to ensure they join in as much as possible.

Dog with a carrot in its mouth

But can owners feed their dogs birthday cake or give them custard creams? Not all human food is okay to give dogs, with some so toxic it could be fatal.

Some of the food that is unsafe for dogs:

Chocolate and Xylitol - Chocolate contains a very toxic substance called methylxanthines which are stimulants that can stop a dog's metabolic process, and xylitol (artificial sweetener) can cause seizures. So, whilst you may want to treat your dog to a birthday cake or a bite of your biscuit, these foods will likely have xylitol and depending on the type, chocolate, so it is best to avoid.

Avocado - The entirety of an avocado has a strain of fatty acid called persin which is toxic to dogs in large quantities so if you want your pup to join in with the summer BBQ, ensure this is missing from their plate.

Nutmeg - This spice contains myristicin which can cause hallucinations and severe vomiting so should not be fed to your dog. A lot of human-made curries contain nutmeg so be careful to avoid treating your dog to a spoonful from your curry night and make a dog-friendly version instead.

Macadamia nuts - Whilst it’s still unknown what the cause is, the fact is that macadamia nuts are poisonous to dogs. These are a common ingredient in some cereals and baked goods, so be careful if you want to give your dog a carb treat.

Onions and garlic - These vegetables can cause anaemia in dogs, and even a little bit can be detrimental. We use these in a lot of our cooking, so again, if you are tempted to plate up some roast dinner for your dog as well, it’s highly likely that the stuffing mix and even roast potato seasoning have garlic in, so best to avoid it.

If you are planning on throwing your furry friend a birthday bash, avoid chocolate cake and try the following recipe.

Dog-friendly birthday cake*

Ingredients:

1 egg

⅓ cup honey (Optional)

¼ cup peanut butter

¼ cup cooking oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup whole wheat or white flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Method:

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees and then grease a fluted tube pan. Next combine the egg, honey, peanut butter, oil, and vanilla in a large bowl and blend well. Stir in the carrots until well combined and then sift together flour and baking soda and fold into the carrot mixture. Spoon the cake batter into the prepared pan and bake in the preheated oven for about 40 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

You’ll find more dog-friendly recipes on TopDog's blog, including BBQ food and even a curry.

With dog owners flocking to Google to check what they can feed their dogs, it is important to note that while some human food is perfectly fine for dogs, like the recipe above, it is also essential that you are giving your dog all the nutrients they need. Ronan Fitzgerald, Veterinary Technical Advisor for Protexin Pet notes:

“For many of us, our dog is a much-loved member of the family. Their unwavering loyalty and companionship is such that we often feel tempted to spoil them and that frequently means sharing our own food with them, whether as a treat or even as a major part of their nutritional intake, however, this can do more harm than good.

“Treats, such as our biscuits and cookies are often high in calories and fat and could contribute to obesity. More broadly, we also need to pay attention to the ingredients in the food or treats we might be tempted to buy for our pet: are they high in salt, sugar or fat?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is easy to purchase treats which are formulated specifically for dogs and may be used with confidence, especially if made by an established and reputable manufacturer. If you do want to go the extra mile and make treats for your dog, then there are recipes available online. Again, it’s important to ensure that these are tried and tested and all of the ingredients will be safe for your own dog.”

You can read the full report on what dog owners are searching for when it comes to their dog’s dinners and more expert guidance on what dogs can and cannot eat on TopDog’s blog.