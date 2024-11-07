Dad wins £800 on free Postcode Lottery - in time for Christmas

Paul Povey, from Penyffordd, scores a surprise jackpot on Pick My Postcode, a free online lottery.

Paul Povey, a forty-nine year old dad of three living in Penyffordd, Wales, won £877.26 on Pick My Postcode, a free online lottery!

Pick My Postcode is an online postcode lottery, funded by ad revenue and market research, making it completely free for members to enter and win. So far, it has given away over 2.6 million pounds to its lucky winning members since 2011.

Paul joined Pick My Postcode back in 2021. Since joining, Paul uses the daily reminder email to ensure he never misses a draw, and also to help build his bonus. The ‘Bonus’ on Pick My Postcode is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by doing extra offers.

The Main Draw, which is usually £200, rolls over if unclaimed. So, when Paul logged in to check his postcode he was met with a brilliant £800, due to it having not been claimed the previous three days. Alongside his well-built bonus, he walked away with £877.26 completely for free. When asked how he felt about his win, he said: “Always hoped I would win but never expected to win the jackpot.”

When asked how he planned to spend his winnings he said, “Winning the jackpot has been amazing especially so close to Christmas. I plan on sharing the money with my girls and enjoying Christmas without having to worry about over spending.”

Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email.