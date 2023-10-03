Declan McKenna announces UK & Ireland 2024 tour including London Alexandra Palace show - how to buy tickets
Declan McKenna is hitting the road in 2024 for a huge UK & Ireland tour
Declan McKenna has announced a massive UK and Ireland tour for spring 2024 including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace. The singer is hitting the road in support his upcoming album, ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, due for release February 9 2024.
The London-born singer-songwriter is set to visit 14 venues as part of his biggest headline tour yet including Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and more. Here’s everything you need to know including how to buy tickets.
How to get tickets for Declan McKenna’s 2024 UK & Ireland tour
A fan pre-sale for Declan McKenna’s 2024 UK & Ireland tour goes on sale from 9am on Wednesday 11 October which fans can access via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets are available to purchase from 9am on Friday 13 October via the Ticketmaster website.
Declan McKenna 2024 full UK & Ireland tour dates
March
23 – Great Hall, Cardiff University
24 – UEA, Norwich
25 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
27 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
29 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
April
1 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
2 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
5– O2 Apollo, Manchester
8 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
9 – Beacon, Bristol
10 – The Halls, Wolverhampton
12– Alexandra Palace, London
13 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
14– O2 Academy, Bournemouth
