Dermatologist shares advice on protecting your skin during the summer months

Temperatures are set to reach the low 30s

As temperatures rise and the sun shines brighter, many of us will be looking forward to the arrival of summer. However, for those with sensitive skin conditions like eczema, the warmer weather can bring its own set of challenges.

Here Dermatology Nurse Consultant for EPIMAX®, Paula Oliver, shares advice on how to look after sensitive skin during the summer months.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps maintain skin hydration from within, preventing dryness and itchiness. It is recommended that adults drink six to eight glasses of water a day.

A third heatwave arrives in the UK this summer

Use Sun Protection

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Reapply every two hours, especially if swimming or you’ve been excessively sweating. If you are also wearing an emollient, apply the emollient 30 minutes before applying SPF.

When looking for a suitable sun cream, use a product containing titanium and/or zinc dioxide, as this will sit on the skin, rather than sink in, which can avoid further flare-ups.

Choose Breathable Fabrics

Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen to allow your skin to breathe and reduce irritation. These clothing materials are eczema friendly because they are soft, great at absorbing sweat and easily washable.

Shower Wisely

After sweating, rinse off with lukewarm water and gentle, fragrance-free cleansers to remove sweat and bacteria without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Emollients can also be used as a body wash alternative to cleanse and hydrate the skin. To avoid further irritation, pat the skin dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing.

Moisturise Regularly

Keep your skin hydrated by applying a moisturiser immediately after showering and throughout the day as needed.

Moisturising is an essential part of any skincare regime as our skin acts as a barrier against infection. In people who suffer from eczema, the top layer of skin is often damaged and the alterations in skin barrier function can increase the potential for skin infection.

Avoid Triggers

Be mindful of common triggers such as harsh soaps, chlorine from swimming pools, and insect bites, which can exacerbate eczema symptoms.

Seek Shade

Limit sun exposure during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and seek shade whenever possible to reduce the risk of sunburn and heat-related skin issues.

With proper care and attention, individuals with eczema can enjoy all that summer has to offer without sacrificing their skin health. By following these tips and incorporating quality skincare products into your routine, you can keep your skin comfortable and radiant all season long.

