DIY dad makes own version of Ryanair's infamous luggage measuring box

A DIY dad terrified of being hit with £500 in Ryanair excess baggage fees has made his own measuring box - so he can check his family's luggage.

Neil Armstrong and nine family members are booked to fly with Ryanair in a fortnight so he grew nervous about charges mounting up if their bags were too large.

The 54-year-old grabbed some spare cardboard and a tape measure and created his own replica of their infamous measuring box in just 15 minutes. Viral footage shows him measuring the exact 40 x 20 x 25cm dimensions and sticking the cardboard together with tape.

The dad-of-three has since tested all 10 pieces of hand luggage they planned to take to avoid anyone facing the departure gate's oversized baggage charge.

Neil Armstrong, 54, with his DIY measuring box

He even had to change his own backpack when he realised it didn't fit but he's no longer worried about the potential £510 family fee, based on Ryanair's Euro 60 standard charge (£51).

The graphic designer jokes he felt 'like a Ryanair worker' when assessing the bags but encourages other customers of the budget airline to do the same.

Daughter Imogen Armstrong, 20, posted a TikTok video of Neil constructing the box and it's since been viewed more than 200,000 times.

Neil, from Maidstone, Kent, said: "The family had a bit of a snigger but they think it's a great idea. I'm proud of it. "I've read that people have been charged so I wanted to be sure that our bags would fit. I didn't want to get caught out.

"You can get the tape measurer out but that's not really accurate and I saw the boxes at the airport but when you're there it's too late. "I thought I'd make my own and all 10 of us can get our hand luggage and make sure it fits in that.

"I went and got some cardboard, followed the strict centimetre rule, stuck the cardboard together and made this box. "The rest of the family only live streets away so I told them to come round when they have a minute and pop their bags in.

"It's not until you mock something up that you can actually visualise the Ryanair measuring box. "I don't want to spend my holiday spending money on a bag. "I realised the bag I was going to take wasn't going to fit so I've used another one.

"I felt like a Ryanair worker, saying to the kids 'no that won't do. Go and get another bag. "I'd encourage other people to do it too so they're not caught out."

The family now feel confident they won't face any baggage charges on their upcoming flight from London Stansted to Tenerife. Imogen's TikTok video was captioned 'When your dad doesn't wanna pay Ryanair £70 so makes his own hand luggage check'.

One user commented: "A new level of airport dad has been unlocked." A second said: "Honestly, great idea." A third joked: "Hey, I don't blame him! Work smarter not harder."

Ryanair have been contacted for comment.