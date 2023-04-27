For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Most schools in England expected to restrict access in teacher strike
Less than a minute ago Police hunt for fiancée over death of pregnant teacher and unborn baby
23 minutes ago Talk show host Jerry Springer dead at age 79
2 hours ago Nurse strike on 2 May ruled ‘unlawful’ by High Court judge
5 hours ago 10 people arrested over murder after man dies in west London street
7 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect

Doctor Who: New photos of Ncuti Gatwa on set in Bristol as Time Lord seen jumping out of Tardis

Photos of the new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa emerge with Time Lord seen on set jumping in and out of the Tardis

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
3 hours ago

Ncuti Gatwa has been spotted filming the new Doctor Who as the Time Lord is pictured jumping in and out of the Tardis. The Rwandan-Scottish actor was captured in full attire in the Clifton area in Bristol on Wednesday (April 26).

The images of the new Dr Who is the third time film crews have been seen around Frederick Place this year. However, this is the first time Ncuti himself has been spotted on set  in the city since his official casting as the Doctor on May 8 last year.

An exact release date for the new series has yet to be announced but the Sex Education star is expected to feature in his first episode of the legendary character sometime this year..

Most Popular

    Photos of the scene show the 30-year-old smiling for fans and the cameras, dressed in a stylish outfit which has sent fans of the show and the actor mad online, with several people posting photos and videos of the actor.

    Ncuti Gatwa was seen jumping in and out of the Tardis on set in Bristol.Ncuti Gatwa was seen jumping in and out of the Tardis on set in Bristol.
    Ncuti Gatwa was seen jumping in and out of the Tardis on set in Bristol.

    The scene appears to have been dressed up to resemble Christmas time in Notting Hill, featuring a Christmas tree, tinsel and a wreath. Along with the iconic blue telephone box of course.

    Related topics:Doctor WhoBristolSex Education