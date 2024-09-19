“Dogpool” to put pups in the spotlight this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research suggests that Britain’s pets could be getting a Hollywood makeover this Halloween, as search interest grows for dog costumes inspired by major film characters.

The data, shared by dog harness and accessory specialists TopDog, shows “Dogpool” from the recent Deadpool & Wolverine release joins a lineup of canine classics experiencing significant search interest growth over the last 12 months when compared to the period prior. The trending costumes include:

Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas, over 5,000% increase

Willy Wonka following the release of Wonka in December 2023 - over 5,000% increase

Appa from Avatar’s The Last Airbender - over 5,000% increase

Dogpool following the release of Deadpool & Wolverine - 4,850% increase

Wolverine following the release of Deadpool & Wolverine - 3,500% increase

Princess Leia from Star Wars - 1,800% increase

The trending costumes come as part of a wider interest in costumes for pets, with the search topic, “Dog costumes” earning an average of 4,000 Google searches in the past month, up 40% from the month before. Interest is expected to increase rapidly in the leadup to Halloween, with search volumes growing to 19,000 last October.

Dog dressed up as dog pool

Despite the character’s headline movie role, interestingly Wolverine is outshined by Dogpool in this roster. The animal has proven to be a favourite of the latest Marvel premiere, earning 18,000 Google searches in the past month across the UK as the Yorkshire-based dog reaches one million followers on Instagram.

Jack Chambers Ward, host of the Sequelisers film podcast and heading up marketing and partnerships at TopDog, comments, “These trends speak to a growing interest in pop culture-themed costumes rather than generic costumes such as “pumpkin dog” or “vampire dog” that I have seen in previous years. A lot of these trending costumes also make it easy for the dog owner to pair up with their pet for costume combination.

“I’m not surprised that Dogpool and Appa have seen such a large increase in popularity. Dogpool was a real highlight of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers and Peggy the Pugese, the dog who played Dogpool, even joined Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the red carpet at the London premiere. Even with a film chock full of jokes, references and cameos, Dogpool still managed to get big laughs from the audience every time she appeared on screen.”

The release of Tim Burton’s highly anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice [Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice - 6th September 2024], is also likely to have a significant impact on costume trends, considering both the film and director’s cult influence on the spooky season. A recent Google Trends newsletter (27/07/24) reported that Tim Burton searches have doubled since June, with his films from the 2000s being searched more regularly than those from the '90s, 2010s or 2020s.

The data reviewed here shows that another of Burton’s characters, Zero, continues to trend over twenty years on from the film’s premiere. Jack notes, “Zero is, simply put, a classic. Similar to Dogpool, Zero is an iconic big-screen pet and is perfect for Halloween as he ticks both boxes of being spooky and being a dog. The Nightmare Before Christmas passed its 30th anniversary in 2023 and I think part of the surge in popularity is that many of the original fans of the film are now parents themselves. This generation is looking for ways to incorporate their dogs and children in their Halloween festivities.”

Other upcoming releases that may influence costume trends this Halloween include Venom: The Last Dance, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

However, pet owners should consider their dog’s safety and wellbeing before dressing their pets in elaborate outfits. This includes avoiding any small pieces that they could potentially swallow, and ensuring that the costume does not restrict their movement, vision, or breathing. It is also a good idea to let your dog get used to the costume slowly, offering plenty of treats and positive reinforcement.

Owners may find that their dog is not comfortable dressed up in something new, and this should always be the priority. Those still wanting to share Halloween with their pets may find that their dog is better suited to a Halloween-themed harness or accessory they are already used to wearing and can be more easily transitioned to.

With over two-thirds of Brits recently admitting to spending more on their pets than themselves, simpler, DIY costumes are also an option, such as this easy-to-make Dogpool idea:

Materials: Pet-safe fabric paint or marker, red top and socks, Deadpool keyring.

Instructions: Find or purchase a cheap red child’s top similar to the size of your pet - prioritise the width and make sure the neck hole can safely go over your pet’s head. The length can be cut to size. Use a pet-safe black marker or fabric paint to resemble Dogpool’s costume details. If your pet is comfortable wearing socks, repeat the process on a red pair of dog/child socks. Purchase a Deadpool keyring, with most available under £5, and attach it to your dog’s collar for a final touch.

It is important to never leave a dog unattended when wearing a costume and monitor for any signs of distress so that the outfit can be safely removed if needed. Positively, AlsoAsked data shows that owners are considering safety and enjoyment when dressing their pets, with questions such as “Are dog costumes safe” and “Is it uncomfortable for dogs to wear clothes” as some of the most popular queries being searched alongside the term “dog costumes”.

Readers can find more DIY ideas at: topdogharnesses.co.uk/blogs/news/last-minute-diy-dog-halloween-costumes