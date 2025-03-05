Dogs at weddings: Tail-wagging delights for furry four-legged wedding guests
Harper Weddings is delighted to announce their partnership with Sir Woofchesters to present a distinguished dog-friendly wedding menu across their beautiful venues: Cain Manor, Botleys Mansion, and Notley Abbey.
The expertly crafted menu features artisanal dishes designed specifically for the most discerning of dogs, ensuring Fido and friends can celebrate with the same refinement as human guests.
The celebration begins with signature pet-friendly aperitifs:
- Bark Brew Dog 'Beer' (artisanal chicken infusion)
- Paw Star Dog 'Martini' (chicken & passionfruit blend)
Followed by a distinguished three-course dining menu:
Canapés:
- Hand-crafted Lamb & Mint Koftes or Premium Chicken Sausages
Main Course:
- Signature Roast Dinner featuring a select chicken drumstick, artisanal sausage, and garden-fresh peas & carrots, presented on a bed of specially prepared chicken & potato dog cuisine
Dessert:
- Artisanal Jude's Ice Cream for Dogs
And a midnight feast as the night winds down:
- Sleepy Bones infused with chamomile for a relaxing end to the evening
Priced at £35 per canine guest, available for celebrations across all Harper Weddings’ venues from 2025 and beyond.