Donkey adventure for residents at care home

By The Newsroom
Contributor
14th Oct 2024, 10:46am
Badgeworth Court care home, in Cheltenham, was full of animal mischief when Denzel the Donkey came to visit the home.Badgeworth Court care home, in Cheltenham, was full of animal mischief when Denzel the Donkey came to visit the home.

Residents at Badgeworth Court were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friend roaming around their home as Denzel paid a visit.

General Manager Rosalynn Forson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the Donkey as a visitor to Badgeworth Court would be a fun for all our residents. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Badgeworth Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Badgeworth Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

