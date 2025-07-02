Dr Jane Goodall demands action as UK falls ‘behind the curve’ on trophy hunting

TV presenter Chris Tarrant: “I’m normally a very proud Englishman, but I am ashamed of what we are still doing.”

Dr Jane Goodall has called on the Prime Minister to stop Britain enabling the slaughter of endangered animals, warning that the UK is “behind the curve” and could end the trade in hunting trophies “literally today”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking via video from Tanzania to a packed meeting in Parliament marking ten years since the killing of Cecil the Lion, the world-renowned primatologist accused successive governments of breaking promises and called on Sir Keir Starmer to come to the “defence of the world’s beleaguered wildlife.”

Unlike in countries such as the United States, UK law still allows hunters to apply for permits to import the body parts of animals killed abroad, including species listed as endangered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So long as the hunt is deemed non-commercial and the import classed as a ‘personal’ trophy, permits can be issued for elephants, black rhinos, cheetahs, leopards and other protected species.

After the event, a delegation led by Gonçalves, McSween, Jane Evans of Ban Trophy Hunting, and Maasai leader Boniface Mpario marched to Downing Street to deliver a LionAid petition with nearly one million signatures.

The loophole means hunters can legally bring home skins, skulls, and full-body mounts, provided they secure export approval from the country of origin and a corresponding UK import permit.

Dr Goodall, a lifelong conservationist best known for her pioneering research with chimpanzees, told MPs yesterday: “When a British hunter wants to bring home the body, head or skin of an elephant, lion, or rhino, they must get a permit from the government.

“So, my urgent plea to the government is this: stop issuing these permits. If hunters can’t bring their trophies home to show off, they may well stop killing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Britain has done so much over the years to promote conservation and animal welfare. In many respects, we have set an example for the world. But right now, Britain is behind the curve when it comes to trophy hunting. Let’s reclaim our place as global leaders.”

Guests included Heather Mills, pictured here outside 10 Downing Street.

She addressed her message directly to Labour’s leadership, naming the PM, the Environment Secretary, and the Minister for Animal Welfare, adding: “Keir Starmer, Steve Reed and Sue Hayman: I hope you hear me.

“The promises to ban trophy imports have not been kept. I understand these things take time, but you can announce a moratorium — and you can do this literally today.”

Cecil the lion was shot and killed on 1st July 2015 by an American trophy hunter in Zimbabwe, sparking international outrage and renewed scrutiny of the global trophy hunting industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the years that followed, the UK government repeatedly pledged to ban the import of hunting trophies, first under Theresa May, then Boris Johnson, who included the pledge in the 2019 Conservative manifesto.

On the tenth anniversary of Cecil the Lion’s killing, Dr Jane Goodall has called on Sir Keir Starmer to ban UK trophy hunting imports, joining a cross-party and celebrity-backed campaign that includes Chris Tarrant, Heather Mills, and public signatories such as Sir Michael Caine, Ozzy Osbourne and Catherine Zeta Jones.

A private member’s bill tabled by Conservative MP Henry Smith was backed by the government and passed unopposed through the House of Commons in 2023.

But it later stalled in the House of Lords after facing opposition from a small group of peers, and was not revived before the general election.

Campaigners now fear the issue could fall off the agenda unless ministers take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trophy hunting is not only cruel,” Goodall said, “but it is having a negative effect on endangered and threatened wildlife.”

Emphasising the emotional lives of animals, she added: “Each one of these animals is an individual — with a personality, a mind and emotions… If hunters can’t bring trophies back to show off, they may stop killing them.”

Goodall’s message was echoed by speakers across the political spectrum. Sir Roger Gale MP, who opened the meeting, said: “The killing of Cecil should never have happened — and it should never have been allowed to happen again.”

The packed meeting, held on Tuesday in the Jubilee Room at the Houses of Parliament, was jointly hosted by the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting and the charity LionAid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests included Heather Mills and Chris Tarrant, both of whom addressed the audience.

Mills, a prominent animal rights activist, said: “What are the blocks? Why hasn’t the ban happened yet?

“I told the taxi driver on the way here that I was speaking out against trophy hunting, and he couldn’t believe it was still a thing.”

She added: “I’ve seen things get delayed for this reason and that reason, and I know that there is a lot going on around the world, but this is so clear cut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV presenter Chris Tarrant added: “When I heard that in Britain we do it as well, I was genuinely shocked.

“I’m normally a very proud Englishman, but I am ashamed of what we are still doing.”

“I’ve been on safari with my camera and you don’t see guns, you are told that the animals move away if you show them respect.

“Yet I hear of companies offering deals that if you shoot a male lion you get a shot of the lioness for free, that is just revolting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Hayman, Minister for Animal Welfare at DEFRA, assured the audience she was “genuinely pushing for change” and “deeply cares” about the issue.

Eduardo Gonçalves, the founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, revealed that 10,000 lions have been killed by trophy hunters since Cecil’s death.

He said: “It would have been bad enough if Cecil was just a horrible one-off. He wasn’t. Since Cecil was killed, 10,000 more lions have been shot by trophy hunters.

“Every year, tens of thousands of endangered animals are gunned down for so-called sport. We are in an age of utter insanity. What are we doing killing so many wild animals?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gonçalves marked the anniversary with the publication of three new books — Mainlining on Heroin, 20 Elephants in 75 Minutes, and Shoot One Lion: Get One FREE — which expose the trophy hunting industry and name British clients.

The books feature forewords by Goodall, Priscilla Presley and Chris Packham.

LionAid’s Christine McSween backed Goodall’s call for an immediate moratorium, telling the audience: “Seventy-nine percent of Africa has now lost all of its lions. We are witnessing a collapse.”

The charity’s latest report suggests there are just 13,000 lions remain in the wild, compared to around 200,000 in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the event, a delegation led by Gonçalves, McSween, Jane Evans of Ban Trophy Hunting, and Maasai leader Boniface Mpario marched to Downing Street to deliver a LionAid petition with nearly one million signatures.

They were accompanied by an open letter signed by a host of public figures including Sir Michael Caine, Catherine Zeta Jones, Ozzy Osbourne, Sir Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Sir Cliff Richard and Dr Goodall herself.

Goodall added: “So, my message to MPs, Lords, wildlife groups, and the British public is this: If you agree with the government’s stated wish to ban hunting trophies, then tell the government. Let the Prime Minister know that you support his solemn manifesto promise.

“Lions, like so many wild animals today, face a deeply uncertain future. On this 10th anniversary of Cecil’s death, let’s give lions — and the electorate — at least one thing to smile about.”