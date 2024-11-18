Drive smart this winter: Essential tips for navigating snow and ice on the roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As wintery conditions grip the UK this week, drivers may face challenging conditions on their journeys.

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow and ice in parts of England and Scotland this week, with drivers being warned to remain cautious and well-prepared on the roads.

John Wilmot, CEO of LeaseLoco, a car leasing comparison website, has highlighted the need for adjustments behind the wheel as winter weather sets in:

"There has been a noticeable change in weather conditions this week and colder temperatures are set to sweep parts of the UK. Drivers need to be extra careful on the roads to avoid the risk of an accident or breakdown. It’s important to adjust your driving to suit more challenging road conditions and take your time when you’re out and about, even if you know the routes like the back of your hand."

With darker evenings following the end of British Summer Time, drivers are navigating home in dimmer light, often with lower levels of concentration. As these road conditions worsen, Wilmot urges motorists to take the time to inspect their vehicles carefully—checking tyre pressure, tread depth, and other essential components for a safe winter drive.

To help you navigate snowy and icy roads with confidence, LeaseLoco has put together ten essential winter driving tips:

Check Your Vehicle Before You Go: Ensure your car is prepared for winter by inspecting crucial parts like the battery, tyres, brakes, and lights. Consider winter tyres or make sure your current ones have a tread depth of at least 3mm for enhanced grip. Top up fluids such as antifreeze, windscreen washer, and oil to keep your vehicle functioning in colder conditions.

Clear Snow and Ice Completely: Fully remove any snow, ice, or condensation from your windows, mirrors, lights, and roof before hitting the road. Use a de-icer, scraper, or defrosting spray for quick and effective results. Make sure your windscreen wipers aren't frozen to the glass to avoid damaging them.

Drive Slowly and Smoothly: Reduce your speed to account for slippery surfaces. Avoid sudden braking, acceleration, or sharp turns, as these can increase the risk of skidding and losing control.

Increase Your Following Distance: Double the usual gap between your car and the one in front to allow for safer stopping. On icy roads, this distance should be even greater, as stopping distances can be up to ten times longer than usual.

Be Prepared for Limited Visibility: Use dipped headlights during the day and switch to fog lights when visibility drops significantly. Keep your windows and mirrors clear to maintain a good view of the road.

Handle Skids With Care: If you begin to skid, steer gently in the direction of the skid. For example, if the rear of your car slides left, steer left. Avoid sudden braking or accelerating, as these actions can worsen the skid.

Plan Your Journey Ahead: Check the weather forecast and travel updates before setting off. Allow extra time for your journey, and consider postponing non-essential trips in severe conditions.

Carry an Emergency Kit: Be ready for the unexpected by packing a winter emergency kit, including items like a shovel, blanket, torch, high-visibility jacket, and first aid kit. Don’t forget de-icer, spare screenwash, food, water, and a fully charged mobile phone.

Use Gears Wisely: To reduce wheel spin in snowy or icy conditions, use higher gears. When driving downhill, opt for a low gear and avoid braking unless necessary to prevent skidding.

Avoid Non-Essential Journeys: In extreme weather, it’s best to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, stick to main roads, which are more likely to be gritted and cleared.

Unpredictable winter weather can make driving more challenging, but with the right gear, you can stay safe and prepared. Here are some key accessories recommended by LeaseLoco to keep in your car:

Fully Charged Mobile Phone & Charger: Keep your phone charged for emergencies with a portable charger if necessary.

Ice Scraper and De-Icer: Essential for clearing your windscreen quickly and safely.

Hi-Vis Clothing: Crucial for staying visible if you need to stop on the roadside.

Snow Chains or Socks: Improve traction in extreme conditions.

Emergency Warning Triangle: Warn other drivers of a breakdown by placing this 45 metres behind your vehicle.

Food, Water, and Warm Clothing: Keep energy-boosting snacks, water, and warm clothing handy for delays.

Blanket or Travel Rug: Keeps passengers warm during breakdowns.

Screen Wash and Tow Rope: Carry extra washer fluid and a tow rope for emergencies.

Jump Leads: Batteries can fail in the cold—jump leads are a quick fix.

Torch and Shovel: Navigate dark areas and clear snow with these essential tools.

First Aid Kit: Always valuable, especially in winter when accidents are more likely.

By following these tips and keeping the right equipment in your car, you can ensure safer and less stressful journeys during the winter months. Remember to adjust your driving style for the conditions, and don't take unnecessary risks—your safety, and that of other road users, is the top priority.