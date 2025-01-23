Embracing the great outdoors: 77% of Brits plan to pursue an outdoor activity in 2025

Jeep Avenger interior

A study from Jeep UK which polled 2,000 Brits has revealed that an impressive 77% plan to pursue outdoor activities in 2025 with hiking (39%), cycling (26%) and birdwatching (23%) topping the list. Other popular outdoor leisure activities include stargazing (20%), wildlife photography (19%) and berry picking (19%).

Connecting with nature (53%), relaxing (50%), boosting mental health (43%) and pushing themselves both mentally and physically (30%) are amongst the most popular reasons for Brits wanting to pursue outdoor activities.

According to the Jeep research health and well-being (53%), fitness and travel (33%), exploring new places (31%) and making new memories (29%) are the top priorities for Brits in 2025.

The data revealed that in 2025 the ‘Silent Generation’, those born between 1928-1945, are most likely to prioritise health and well-being (61%), closely followed by Baby Boomers (59%) and Generation X (54%), while Millennials ranked it lowest at 49%. Fitness was uncovered as a priority for Baby Boomers (33%), Millennials (33%) and Generation X (32%) whereas just 23% of the Silent Generation said it would be a priority for them.

Interestingly, travel and exploring new places is a top priority for the older generations with over a third (35%) of Baby Boomers and 31% of the Silent Generation making it a priority for 2025, versus 26% of Generation X and 29% of Millennials.

Predictably, poor weather is the main factor preventing Brits from engaging in outdoor activities (44%) closely followed by lack of time (39%) and accessibility (19%). Londoners were found to be most time poor with 62% claiming that if they had more free-time they would do more outdoor activities, while those in Scotland (52%) said that better weather conditions would encourage them to get outdoors.

Having access to personal transport rather than public transport is key according to almost two thirds (73%) of those polled, while the average amount of time Brits would be prepared to spend traveling to try a new outdoor activity is 39 miles. Furthermore, 9% said a car with ‘off-road’ capabilities would encourage them to participate in more outdoor activities.

Jeep Avenger was named European Car of The Year in 2023 and provides the DNA of Jeep in a compact SUV. With a blend of capability, style and practicality, it is perfect to load up with equipment to explore the great outdoors.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, over a third (34%) of Brits cited that they wanted to get into the great outdoors to ‘switch off’, and just under a quarter (24%) want to participate in outdoor activities so they can escape the digital world.

Kris Cholmondeley, Jeep UK Managing Director, said: “It’s clear that Brits are increasingly seeking ways to get outside and explore nature, which speaks to our fundamental need to escape the digital world and embrace the physical world around us. Jeep prides itself on its adventurous spirit which lies at the core of everything we do, and our newest vehicles not only offer unrivalled performance capabilities, but they also address the growing appetite for outdoor experiences which prove so beneficial for our mental health and well-being”.

The Jeep research also revealed that when it comes to accessing the great outdoors by car, the top factors that Brits consider when purchasing a car designed for rural roads is price (45%), reliability (44%), comfort (23%) and safety (23%).

Jeep embodies adventure and exploration at every turn and the Jeep Avenger Electric and the exclusive Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition provide best-in-class capabilities for every terrain and every adventure.

With an electric range of up to 249 miles on the combined WLTP cycle, the electric powertrain combines a new 400-volt electric motor with 156hp and 260Nm of torque with a new 54kWh battery pack. Offering customers greater freedom of choice, the Avenger is now also available with a choice of fully electric, hybrid and petrol powertrains.