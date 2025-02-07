‘Essential’ vehicle checks to complete ahead of spring staycations

Caravan holidays are popular with Brits

Caravan and motorhome expert warns of the danger of skipping pre-adventure vehicle maintenance

With the freshness of spring bringing with it the start of the camping and caravanning season, and as online searches for the term ‘caravan holidays’ soar by 46% to 238,000 searches in the last month alone, caravan and motorhome experts from Auto Finance share the essential checks road travelers need to think about when taking their caravans out of winter hibernation for springtime adventures.

Steve Noga, caravan and motorhome expert at Auto Finance says: “Spring is the perfect time for a staycation, as nature is just starting to wake up from winter.

“Right now, we know that thousands of Brits are planning ahead for their spring adventures, with Google searches for ‘staycation’ already up by almost 10% compared to last year. There are around 23,000 searches per month right now, and it’s important that travelers prepare their vehicles for the trip ahead.

“The harsh winter weather can wreak havoc on any vehicle, especially when it hasn’t been used in months so it’s important to make necessary checks before heading on your caravan holiday.”

Below, Steve shares his top tips on how to prepare your caravan or motorhome for spring adventures:

Assess any damage

First things first, inspect your vehicle for any damage that might have occurred over winter. Look for any cracks, damp spots, rust, or any wear and tear from winter storage. Don’t forget to check the roof and its seals too.

Next, remove any dirt or mould that has built-up on the exterior of your caravan. Make sure to double check the awning too. To do this, roll it out and inspect for any damage or mildew that could deteriorate the fabric.

Lastly, check the tyre pressure. Make sure to inflate them to the correct PSI (the unit used to measure the air pressure inside a vehicle's tyres) to avoid blowouts. It’s also important to inspect for any obvious cracks in the rubber rims or bald spots in the tread as tyres are prone to degradation over winter, especially if your caravan has been left stationary.

Check the battery

If the battery was removed over the winter, you’ll need to recharge and reconnect it. Leaving caravan batteries discharged for extended periods can lead to irreversible damage, as a build up of sulphur over time can render them prematurely unusable.

If your caravan or motorhome runs on solar power rather than batteries, then you should instead check and clean the solar panels, and make sure they’re functioning properly too.

Test the electrics, making sure that all the lights, indicators, turn signals and brake lights are working as well as the interior power sockets and appliances.

Flush the system

If your caravan has been left unused over the winter months, you might find there is a buildup of antifreeze and stagnant water in the water pump and system of pipes.

Inspect the pipes, taps and pump for cracks or damage before sterilising the system with a good cleaning solution to remove bacteria and odours.

Give all gas bottles and hoses a thorough check, making sure that propane cylinders are full and hoses aren’t cracked.

Once you’ve flushed the system, fill up on your fluids such as windshield washer liquid, coolant and chemicals for the toilet cassette.

Make essential safety checks

Check your fire extinguisher and first aid kit, and make sure the equipment is in good condition, hasn’t expired, and is fully stocked for all eventualities. Also double check that the carbon monoxide detector is in working order, and replace and test the batteries.

The towing hitch and brakes will need inspection too, to make sure they are in good condition for smooth and safe towing.

Update your documentation

Before you plan too far ahead, make sure that your caravan or motorhome insurance is up to date, as well as your breakdown cover. And, if required, book a service for your car before heading out.

You’ll also need to make sure your car meets the legal towing requirements too. In the UK, a caravan is considered a “category BE vehicle” so you can tow one with a regular drivers licence, so long as the caravan’s maximum authorised mass (MAM) is 2,500kg or less3.

If you got your drivers licence prior to January 1st, 1997, then you can legally tow a combined weight of 8,250kg.

Give it a spring clean

Finally, get inside the caravan and open the windows and vents to remove any musty odours that have gathered over the winter, inspecting corners and storage areas for mould and damp buildup as you go. Wipe down all surfaces, wash bedding, and vacuum thoroughly before use.

Steve finishes: “If you don’t properly prepare your caravan or motorhome after winter hibernation, you could run into some serious safety, mechanical, and financial issues. A thorough spring check-up will save money, keep you safe, and ensure a stress-free adventure!”

