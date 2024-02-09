Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's almost time to get your Eurovision party head on.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is set to take place in May, with Years & Years singer Olly Alexander representing the UK.

The contest. which was created in 1956, will see various countries in Europe (as well as Australia) competing for a chance of winning the trophy for the best song.

The Eurovision Song Contest (often abbreviated to ESC) has paved the way for artists such as ABBA, Celine Dion, Olivia Newton-John and Lulu, while already established artists have also taken part.

Who is Olly Alexander?

Olly Alexander is a 33-year-old singer known for his huge hits under the name of Years & Years such as King, If You’re Over Me, Sweet Talker and many more. As Years & Years, Olly has had one number one single and two number one albums.

Olly is also an actor, he is most known for playing the role of Ritchie Tozer in the Channel 4 drama series It’s A Sin, which aired in 2021. The award-winning series focuses on the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and the impact it made on the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, Olly has his sights set on the Eurovision trophy as he is set to take part in the 68th edition of the competition, which will be held in the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden.

What is the UK song entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024?

Olly revealed via social media that the song he will be entering with for the Eurovision Song Contest is named Dizzy and will be released on Friday, March 1.

The song has been co-written by Olly and British music producer Danny L Harle, who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa and Charli XCX.

Olly revealed a 20 second snippet of the brand-new track on social media, sharing a video clip and a caption that read: “hello ! here’s the first tease of my @eurovision song ‘dizzy’ !! oh i’m so excited !!!! i love you !!”

Who won the Eurovision Song Contest last year?

Last year, the Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, as the UK who placed second the year before, hosted on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. Singer-songwriter Loreen won the contest for Sweden with her song Tattoo, becoming the first woman to win the contest more than once.

The winners of the previous contest always host the following year, meaning that Sweden will be the hosts of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of ABBA winning in 1974.

Where did the UK place last year?

In 2023, singer-songwriter Mae Muller represented the UK with her song, I Wrote A Song. Unfortunately, the UK placed in 25th after scoring 24 points.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 and how do I watch?

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held on Saturday, May 11 following two semi-final shows on Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9.

The UK are automatically placed into the final alongside France, Germany, Italy and Spain due to making the biggest financial contributions to the contest. All of the other participating countries will compete in the semi-finals for a place in the final of the contest.