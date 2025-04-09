Everyone Active colleagues raise over £5,000 for breast cancer now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two colleagues from the award-winning leisure centre operator Everyone Active have successfully completed the National 3-Peaks Challenge within 24 hours for Breast Cancer Now.

The company manages leisure centres in the area in partnership with North West Leicestershire District Council.

Desmond Slack and Andy Clayfield were part of the Everyone Active East Region Commercial Team who took on the challenge raising over £5,000 for the charity on 4 April. Breast Cancer Now is a partner charity, with the company raising funds through events and challenges.

Desmond, a duty manager at Ashby Leisure Centre and Lido, and Andy, a sales manager on the North West Leicestershire contract were part of the team which is believed to be the first to successfully complete the iconic challenge this year.

Desmond (left) and Andy proudly showing off their National 3-Peaks medals.

Taking in the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales, the team faced difficult weather conditions. Ice and snow was limited on Ben Nevis, however the windchill factor made it feel like -10C. They were also hampered by heavy traffic on their journey to Scafell Pike. This meant they had to ascend faster than originally planned to keep the challenge on track.

Arriving at Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in the early hours of the morning, the team was advised by mountain leaders that the forecast of strengthening winds on the summit meant they had to hurry to climb the mountain before it became unsafe.

Desmond said: “I am proud I managed to complete all three summits within the 24 hours. The challenge was much harder than expected, especially the travel as I only managed to get about three hours sleep between Scafell Pike and Snowdon.

“But the sense of achievement at the top, when looking around, was amazing. I can’t explain how I felt on reaching the final peak. We were against the clock and running on adrenaline. I just felt drained and emotional. The challenge took everything out of me but having the team around me and knowing the cause we were doing it for kept me going.”

Andy and Desmond in a group at the base of Yr Wyddfa after successfully completing the challenge.

Despite having completed the challenge before, Andy shares Desmond’s emotions. He said: “It feels incredible! The hardest part was the coach journeys between the mountains - my legs seized up which made it tough to recover for the next climb. Additionally, as we had to make up time on Scafell Pike it was a very fast-paced ascent which was tougher on sore legs.”

You can still donate to the challenge at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/3peaks-challenge-everyone-active